SK Jaiteh donates to URR flood victims

Salifu Jaiteh, a leading importer of second-hand clothing and managing director of SK Jaiteh & Sons, has donated 30 bales of used clothing worth D210, 000 to URR disaster victims.

The donation was sent through the office of the Basse Area Council’s chairman, Muhammad Ceesay.

CEO Jaiteh expressed solidarity with the victims, saying the gesture may appear small, but he believes it will go a long way in supporting the victims in their recovery bid.

“When I heard this disturbing news over the radio, I deemed it necessary to extend a helping hand to the victims at this critical moment. I am always ready and willing to support needy people in fulfillment of my corporate social responsibilities,” Mr Jaiteh said.

Speaking shortly after receiving the donation, the director of planning and development at Basse Area Council, Yaya Ceesay, thanked Mr Jaiteh for the support, saying it will go a long way in supporting the needy victims who are in dire need of help.

“I bring you the warmest greeting from my chairman.”

“We are calling on other entrepreneurs to emulate Mr Jaiteh because the government cannot do it alone,” he said.