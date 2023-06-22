Liaoning sends medical team to Gambia

The Health Commission of Liaoning province awards flags to the sixth group of Chinese (Liaoning) medical teams aiding Gambia.

At the invitation of the government of the Republic of The Gambia, the sixth group of Chinese (Liaoning) medical personnel aiding The Gambia set off Tuesday in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

The 10 team members are from major medical institutions in Liaoning, including China Medical University, Dalian Medical University, Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, The People’s Hospital of Liaoning Province, Dalian Women and Children’s Medical Centre (Group) and the University of Science and Technology Liaoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

They specialize in cardiovascular medicine, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, critical care medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, anesthesiology, ultrasound and traditional Chinese medicine.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the dispatching of Chinese medical teams to foreign countries. Liaoning has sent a total of 99 groups of 2,375 medical team members to Yemen, Kuwait and Albania. They have won wide praise and have received a warm welcome from the governments and local people of the recipient countries.