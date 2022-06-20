NISA championship draw released

- Advertisement -

The 2022 national inter- departmental football championship draw was conducted last week, with 20 teams drawn in five groups of four.



The competition is played among government departments, parastatals and security agencies who pay an annual registration fee to the organisers, the National Inter-departmental Sports Association, NISA. The registration fees are pegged at D10,000 accepted before Thursday the 23rd. Participating teams can call 9908343 or 7660582.

The full draw.

Group A.

GPPC

GPF

Turkish Schools

GIA

Group B

SSHFC

NRA

FSQA

Gambia Maritime

Group C

GAF

NEA

GRTS

UTG

Group D

ESFTH

GTBoard

KMC

Physical Planning

Group E

MRC

Gambia College

MDI

GPA