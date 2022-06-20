27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, June 20, 2022
Sports

NISA championship draw released

The 2022 national inter- departmental football championship draw was conducted last week, with 20 teams drawn in five groups of four.


The competition is played among government departments, parastatals and security agencies who pay an annual registration fee to the organisers, the National Inter-departmental Sports Association, NISA. The registration fees are pegged at D10,000 accepted before Thursday the 23rd. Participating teams can call 9908343 or 7660582.

The full draw.
Group A.
GPPC
GPF
Turkish Schools
GIA

Group B
SSHFC
NRA
FSQA
Gambia Maritime

Group C
GAF
NEA
GRTS
UTG

Group D
ESFTH
GTBoard
KMC
Physical Planning

Group E
MRC
Gambia College
MDI
GPA

