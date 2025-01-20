SSHFC introduces new digital system to ease operations

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) recently introduced its members and stakeholders to a new digital Management Information System (SSMIS).

The system aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and provide 24/7 access to social security services. It includes features such as member registration, claims processing, benefit payments, and mortgage management. Under the new system, members can access their statements and services via a mobile app and online portal. The engagement with stakeholders was initiated to familiarise them with the system’s functionalities.

The SSHFC Managing Director, Malang Saloum, said the completion of the SSMIS is a result of the corporation’s continuous commitment to modernise and enhance its services, ensuring that they are equipped to meet the evolving needs of clients, as well as improve operational efficiency.

MD Saloum said the system represents a key step forward in streamlining processes, enabling faster and more accurate service delivery, and fostering greater transparency and accountability in the way the corporation serves its beneficiaries and stakeholders.

To the beneficiaries and stakeholders, MD Saloum said: “We deeply value the partnership and collaboration we share with each of you. Your involvement and support are critical in ensuring the successful implementation and adoption of the SSMIS.”

He said the session is designed not only to help stakeholders better understand the features of the system, but also to equip them with the necessary skills to navigate and make the most of its capabilities.

“We are confident that, with your active engagement, we will be able to fully leverage this system to the benefit of all. This is a collective effort, and together, we will ensure that the SSMIS becomes a powerful tool for improving social security and housing finance services across the board,” he added.

While thanking the SSHFC Board and government for creating the enabling environment, MD Saloum recognised the efforts of his predecessor, Mr Abdoulie Tambedou during whose tenure the project began.

The new system will also facilitate registration of businesses and employees, contribution payments, viewing statements of account, automates the process of submitting, processing, and tracking claims, book and track appointments, make complaints and manage interactions with the Corporation.