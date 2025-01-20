spot_img

Gambia News

Police temporarily recalls orderlies of magistrates

By Tabora Bojang

image 54

A number of sources close to the Magistrates’ Association, have confirmed to The Standard that police officers attached to most of their members have been withdrawn.

According to the sources, there have been no explanation for the recalling of the police officers and the decision has raised concern about the safety of judicial officers.

A magistrate who begged for anonymity said this move will pose significant safety concerns for magistrates.

Police spokesperson Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed the recalling of the orderlies but could not provide any reasons for the decision.

However, a senior police source told The Standard that the measure is temporary and the magistrates will get back their orderlies once the current recruitment exercise is completed. 

