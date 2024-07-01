Star GSM CEO tells Gambian women not to allow politicians to divide them

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Lamin Kabba, the Chief Executive Officer of Star GSM, has called on Gambian women to remain firm and not allow politicians to divide them for their political interests.

Mr Kabba said some women groups collapsed in the country due to politics and the division it creates.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard over the weekend as he presents raffle winners, Mr. Kabba said: “I am doing this just to encourage the women and also to tell the politicians that the women need to be empowered. Today, our women do not have support and these are the ones who are participating massively in politics, campaigning for politicians and voting for them. But after the elections, the politicians sideline them and they suffer.”

Meanwhile, Mariama Jeng, the proprietor of Jatta Sea Food and Food Processing, who won the raffle with a brand-new smart phone valued at D10,000, and cash amount of D40,000, expressed delight, saying this will improve her business.

She heaped praise on Mr. Kabba for contributing immensely to the development of women.

- Advertisement -

Since the formation of Star GSM in 2010, the company has helped create employment opportunities for several women groups, the security sectors as well as the youth.