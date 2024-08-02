State appeals against judgment returning Aisha Fatty’s cars

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The state law office has filed a notice of appeal to the Gambia Court of Appeal against the judgment of the High Court, presided over by Justice Zainab Jawara Alami.

That judgment had ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to release two vehicles and mobile phones to Aisha Fatty.

Aisha Fatty had instituted a civil suit against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General in June, 2022 before the High Court seeking the said court’s declaration that two Mercedes Benz vehicles, and mobile phones should be handed over to her and not to any 3rd party.

She also sought the High Court to make a declaration that her detention was unlawful, unconstitutional and a breach of her fundamental right.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the high court entered judgment and ordered that the two vehicles and the mobile phones be released to her. The High Court also declared that her detention was unlawful.

The state law office, dissatisfied with the High Court judgment, filed a notice of appeal before the Gambia Court of Appeal against the High Court decision on the ground that the High court was wrong in making the orders in granting the reliefs sought by Aisha Fatty.