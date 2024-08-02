26.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 2, 2024
Man pleads guilty to murder

By Amadou Jadama

One Ousman Mballow has pleaded guilty to the murder of Isatou Barry whose dead body was found in a bag thrown around a football field in Basse.

Mballow, from Temanto village in Tumana District, was charged with murder and arraigned before Peter Adoh Che of the Basse Magistrates’ Court.

Police prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Mballow caused the death of Isatou Barry by hitting her on the head with a stick at the Basse hight level field three days ago.

When the charge was read and interpreted to the accused in his native Fula, Mballow pleaded guilty.

Subsequently, police prosecutor sub-Inspector Alasan Jamanka made an application pursuant to the Criminal Procedure Code for the magistrate to transfer the case to the High Court in Banjul.

Presiding Magistrate Peter Che granted the prosecution’s application.

He also ordered that the accused Mballow be remanded at the Janjangbureh prisons while the registrar of the Basse Magistrates’ Court transmitt the case file to the Principal of the High Court for assignment by the Chief Justice.

