EX-GOVERNORS BOUNCE BACK

By Lamin Cham

The Standard has been reliably informed that the regional governors who were hurriedly redeployed to various ministries two months ago are now back to their old job.

The five governors and their deputies have had their appointments challenged in court by the opposition United Democratic Party which argued that they did not come from the civil service as dictated by the constitution.

Even before the conclusion of the case, the officials were redeployed to various ministries while their deputies were posted to the ministry of local government. The court case was subsequently struck out after UDP failed to turn up on a scheduled date for sittings.

The governors are Ousman Bojang, WRC, Lamin Saidykhan- NBR, Seedou Lamin Bah -LRR, Samba Bah – URR and Ousman Bah of CRR. The Standard also got information that the replacements of the governors, mostly deputy permanent secretaries, would equally return to their old positions.