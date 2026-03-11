State slaps more charges on ex-Jungler Manjang

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The state has filed an amended bill of indictment against former member of the Jungler hit squad Sana Manjang before the High Court in Banjul yesterday, increasing the charges against him to six counts.

The case is being heard before Justice Sidi Jobarteh.

The new indictment follows earlier charges in which Manjang was originally accused of three counts of murder linked to alleged extrajudicial killings during his time as a member of the Junglers, a paramilitary unit set up by former president Yahya Jammeh.

Under the amended charge sheet, prosecutors have now reduced the murder counts to two but added other offences including conspiracy and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The first count alleged that in 2006 Manjang unlawfully caused the death of Kajali Jammeh by cutting his neck with a knife at Kanilai,.

The second count accused him of killing Samba Wurry by stabbing him in the chest with a knife in the same year and location.

The amended indictment also introduced new allegations relating to torture and assault said to have taken place at the offices of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Prosecutors alleged that in March 2006, Manjang assaulted Tamsir Jasseh at the NIA premises by beating and kicking him, causing serious injuries.

Another count alleged that while being held in detention, Manjang beat Yahya Darboe with sticks, poured melted plastic on his body and winched him up in a tied sack. Darboe, a military officer was arrested for being part of the 2006 coup attempt by Ndure Cham. The state has listed eight witnesses expected to testify in the trial.

The case is adjourned to Friday for plea taking and the testimony of PW3.