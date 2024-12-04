Strike at UTG ends, classes to resume today

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The student union of the University of The Gambia (UTGSU) last evening announced that the university staff will resume lectures today, marking the end of their strike following protests by the students.

On Monday, the staff and faculty association of UTG, began a sit-down strike after the management failed to comply with their demand to reinstate two dismissed lecturers. This strike was followed by protests from the students.

Yunusa Mbaye, the deputy head of the union told the press they were invited at the Office of the Vice President to discuss the way forward.

“That way forward came in the form of resolutions. Resolutions are agreements that we made at the end of a meeting. One of the resolutions is the thing that took us there, regarding the lecturers resuming courses. Fortunately, it has been agreed that tomorrow, the University of The Gambia staff will resume their lectures”, he stated.

He also highlighted some of the demands made during their meeting with the vice president.

“The second demand is that there should be no reassessment for students who have been assessed… This means that Dr Njie and Dr Gibba’s classes, who have been replaced by the two lecturers, will not, shall not and must not repeat any assessment test or examination that is to be taken,” he stated.

Nyaninka Manjang, the president of the students union clarified that the issue of appointments and dismissals lie completely with the management.

“The reinstatement of staff is not within our mandate. We must clear that to the students. That it is not within our mandate and I will repeat, it is not within our mandate,” he said.

He also noted that as a responsible government, they needed to engage in dialogue and find solutions for student students’ problems.

Foday Sillah the secretary of the student union also emphasized that issues between the management and the faculty Staff Association should not be used to victimise or delay the academic progress of the students.