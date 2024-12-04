NPP says President Barrow is a ‘proud’ Mandinka

- Advertisement -

Following the furore caused by President Barrow’s statement in Jarra West during his Meet The People Tour, the National People’s Party (NPP) issued a statement yesterday saying the president’s words were “misrepresented”.

The NPP statement signed by deputy spokesman Seedy Njie read: “While we welcome political discourse, we must clarify that the UDP has unfortunately misrepresented the context and intent of the president’s comments, which were rooted in advocating for inclusivity and national unity rather than division.

“Contrary to calculated and ill-conceived statement, President Barrow’s remarks were a heartfelt acknowledgment of The Gambia’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity and his deep connection to all communities, including the Mandinka community. As a proud Mandinka himself, President Barrow has no reason to denigrate any tribe, let alone his own. His comments should be understood within the context in which they were made: a call for unity and collective progress. Taking bits and pieces of his statement out of context to create division is not only disingenuous but also detrimental to our shared national values of respect and coexistence.

“As president, Adama Barrow has always championed unity and inclusivity, striving to bring Gambians together under the shared values of respect and mutual understanding. The claims that he labelled any community as ‘personal enemies’ or exposed them to hate and ostracization are baseless and contrary to his track record as a leader dedicated to national harmony.

It is worth reiterating that the President’s engagement with the people of Jarra West was in response to the community’s appeal for improved infrastructure, particularly road development. His remarks emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of all Gambians, without prejudice or favouritism. President Barrow’s infrastructural development has consistently been guided by fairness, ensuring that no region or community is left behind. This is a fact that cannot be contested…”

“President Barrow remains devoted in his mission to lead with integrity and inclusivity, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, benefits from the country’s development. The NPP will continue to advocate for policies and programmes that unite our people, enhance national progress, and uphold the democratic values that bind us as a nation.”