SURVEY SHOWS MOST GAMBIANS WANT THE 2020 DRAFT CONSTITUTION BACK

By Fatou Saho

A survey conducted by the Afrobarometer and the Center for Research and Policy Development, published over the weekend, has indicated that 67% of Gambians have expressed their desire for the 2020 draft constitution, which was rejected in the National Assembly, be reintroduced.

The number is part of a greater number (71%), who wants a new consititution to replace the much maligned 1997 one.

In the same survey, 86% of Gambians said they want a term limit for the presidency, with most of them supporting the imposing of a two term limit.

However, the same survey indicated that despite the great number of supporters for a new constitution, many have also expressed doubt over the commitment of political parties to this course.

Presenting this data on Friday, the executive director of the Center for Research and Policy Development, Sait Matty Jaw, further explained that the survey conducted in April and May this year, also asked people in both the rural and urban settlements, wether the National Assembly was right in rejecting the 2020 constitution, with more than 51% disagreeing with the National Assembly.

“We have also seen that more than two-third (68%) believe that peace and security in the country have deteriorated under President Barrow, while a further 36%, which is (four out of ten) did not approve his work,” he said.

The co-national investigator for the Center, Fatou Jagne Senghore, disclosed that the National Assembly is the least approved, when it comes to performance.

Lawyer Salieu Taal,a former president of the Gambia Bar Association said only 24% of Gambians want to keep the 1997 constitution.

“So, I think Gambians vehemently don’t want the 1997 constitution and it is important we know that because of what it meant for us in the course of 22 years. It was really a constitution that was manipulated over a period to enable dictatorship. Now, in this survey, 67% of Gambians want the reintroduction of the 2020 draft constitution with amendment, that also shows that the rejected draft should come back as a base of entry point,” he said.