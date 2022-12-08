Suspect says he was arrested for stealing not murder

By Bruce Asemota

Famara Kanteh, a resident of Manjai Kunda and a coconut seller, has denied knowing or killing one Omar Ceesay before the High Court in Banjul.

Kanteh is accused of causing the death of Omar Ceesay alias Bahoreh by stabbing him with a knife on the 9th January, 2020 at Manjai Kunda.

But testifying before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh yesterday, the suspect said he was not aware that he killed Omar and he only came to be told about that in court.

He said before he was arraigned, he was accused of stealing someone’s money and gold chains but not killing.

He revealed that at about 2:00am on the 9th January, 2020 while watching TV some police officers came to his house and told him he was under arrest. He flatly denied having a quarrel with the victim, Omar Ceesay or even fighting with him. “I never stabbed him,” said Kanteh even when the murder weapon (knife) was shown to him. He denied ever seeing the weapon before his court appearance.

The trial continues.