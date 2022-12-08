Chinese Embassy supplies medical items to EFSTH

The Chinese Embassy in The Gambia on Tuesday presented large quantities of medical materials to the main referral hospital EFSTH in Banjul.

The materials are part of a routine assistance to the hospital by China which over any years also have supplied a medical team of different specialists to the hospital.

Presenting the items, the economic and commercial councilor at the Chinese Embassy Tong Zhan said the donation is in response to a request made by the hospital and expressed his embassy’s delight to be have provided the materials.

Mr Tong said the Gambia and China have strong and cordial relations especially in the medical field which dates back to many years ago.

”We currently have a medical team at the hospital and we are happy that you have a very good working relationship with them in health care delivery. We are hopeful that together we can help improve the health service of the country and save lives,” Tong said.

Receiving the items, the Chief Medical Director Dr Ammar Aljafari thanked the Chinese officials for the continuous assistance to the hospital. He spoke highly of the work of the Chinese medical team and made a personal plea for incubators to handle a rising case of premature babies as well as a CT scanner. “We sincerely appreciate all the help your country has provided for our hospital which has gone a long way to help us,” the CMD said.

In response, Mr Tong advised the CMD and team to channel all formation of their possible needs through the Ministry of Health and also the medical team. He assured him of the Embassy’s commitment to help where possible.

The presentation ceremony was attended by senior officials of the hospital administration including PRO Kebba Sanneh and members of the Chinese medical team in The Gambia.