Teenager stabs man to death

- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

A teenager identified as Omar Touray, was stabbed to death in Sukuta Wednesday evening.

According to an eyewitness, Samba Sey, believed to be 18, in a fit of rage, threatened to kill his uncle with a knife. The uncle reported the matter to Sukuta police. However, before the police could intervene, Samba went out in the street where he met up with Omar Touray and stabbed him to death.

- Advertisement -

The eyewitness said Samba was believed to have been intoxicated at the time.

After the fatal stabbing, Samba was arrested by the police. Another young man in his company during the knife attack has also been arrested. A woman identified as Mbanta is also said to be in police custody after obstructing police during the arrest of Samba’s friend.

It could be recalled that in 2019, Samba stabbed one Amadou Saho of Sukuta after a botched attempt to steal his phone and money.

Amadou was admitted at the Serekunda Hospital and Samba arrested by the police.

As we went to press last evening, the family of the slain Omar were trying to get his corpse from the police for interment.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie confirmed the incident.

He stated: “We can confirm an incident of stabbing at Sukuta leading to the death of 19-year-old Omar Touray on Wednesday July 1st ,2020. Preliminary investigations revealed that Omar was involved in a brawl with certain individuals during which 18-year-old Samba Sey (suspect) stabbed him with a knife. He was rushed to the Sukuta Health Centre where he was later pronounced dead. Police Investigators visited the crime scene and have recovered evidential materials useful to the investigation. The body of the deceased has been moved to the EFSTH mortuary for further examination. The suspect Samba Sey and two others are currently helping the Police in their investigations.”