27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, July 4, 2020
type here...
Sports

GFF TO GET ANOTHER D15M

34
kaba
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation like most other football associations in Africa continues to attract tens of millions of dalasis of financial assistance as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest package was announced by the Confederation of African Football, CAF. The African football authority declared it will provide financial support to member associations totaling USD 16.2 Million to assist them mitigate challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each member association will be entitled to USD 300,000 which is about D15 million.

- Advertisement -

This latest financial assistance now means that the GFF will receive a total of USD1.8M, about D90 million from Fifa and Caf as Covid-19 relief packages.
In addition, the GFF has already received D25 million from Fifa and D10 million from Caf as their normal annual assistance unconditionally released to them recently as their operational and other costs.

The GFF announced this week that it will have to call a general meeting of members to decide how to spend the D75 million coming from Fifa, D25 million of which must go to women’s football.

Already clubs and other members have called a judicious distribution of the money to support them from the effects of Covid-19. “We are going to resist any suggestion or intention by the GFF to fund projects from the money without any tangible explanations about what happened to the many elaborate projects they have designed and sought funding for. So much money has come and is coming to this Federation and it is time stakeholders stand up and ask questions,” one senior member of a first division club told The Standard.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDear Elizabeth
Next articleTeenager stabs man to death
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

A GAMBIAN WELCOMES CAF WOMEN’ CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

A former Gambian international female footballer, Sainey Sissoho M'boge has welcomed the recent decision by the Confederation of African football to create a women's...
Read more
Sports

AFCON PUSHED TO 2022 No rush for remainder of qualifiers

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF has decided unanimously after consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global...
Read more
Sports

4M EURO LIVE YOUR DREAM SPORTS ACADEMY PROJECT ADVANCES

Three Gambian football enthusiasts William Abraham, Pa Yusupha Samba and Bakary Jammeh have come together to start a 4 million Euro sports infrastructure project...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

ecomig soldier

ECOMIG SOLDIERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Two out of the 6 new Covid-19 cases registered yesterday are Senegalese members of the Ecomig contingent. The two soldiers, ages 47 and 46 respectively,...
madi

Citizens’ Alliance calls on IGP to drop charges against Madi

Ansumana Jammeh

Appeal Court dismisses Ansumana Jammeh’s application for stay of execution

yakumba jaiteh

Lawyer Mboge discontinues Supreme Court case against Ya Kumba

omar touray

Teenager stabs man to death

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions