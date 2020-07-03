Lawyer Mboge discontinues Supreme Court case against Ya Kumba

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Barrister Lamin Mboge has asked the Supreme Court of The Gambia to discontinue the case involving lawyer Ibrahim Jallow and himself against the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and nominated National Assembly Member Ya Kumba Jaiteh.

Ms Jaiteh’s nomination as a NAM was revoked by President Barrow and was replaced by Foday Gassama but in a judgment last year, the Supreme Court declared that the revocation of Ya Kumba’s was unconstitutional and ordered her reinstatement and asked Gassama to vacate his post.

Mboge and Jallow, both private practitioners appealed against the Supreme Court decision and filed a motion for review of the Supreme Court decision on 11th February 2020.

Now, the two lawyers have had a change of heart and filed a notice of discontinuance of the matter on Tuesday.