THE GAMBIA GETS OBSERVER STATUS AT UC0 ENDEAVOR GAMES

- Advertisement -

Under the courtesy of the US Embassy in Banjul, The Gambia was represented at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO)Endeavor Games recently held from 1 June to the 15th in both Tulsa and Edmond, Oklahoma and Manchester, in New Hampshire.

The UCO Endeavor Games are meant for Athletes with physical disabilities and the goal is to provide children, adults and military service members with physical disabilities an opportunity to display their talents in a proper and competitive setting against other individuals with similar disabilities.

The Gambia is represented by Hagie Drammeh of The Gambia National Paralympic Committee in observer capacity.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s participation was made possible through the generous support of the US Embassy in Banjul as part of its sports diplomacy programme.

The Games are a part of host of programmes of activities built around the central theme of disability rights and adaptive sports.

The activities will include workshops and meetings with community organizations, local and national leaders, schools and universities, and much more. A session on communication, public speaking and team building was also incorporated into the programme as well as various other cultural and sporting events.

- Advertisement -

The opportunity is coming at a critical moment as The Gambia prepares for the Paris Paralympic Games in August and September this year. It is hoped that Hagie Drammeh following his return to The Gambia, would serve as a trainer for Gambia’s Paralympic athletes especially for continental and international sports meetings.