The hypocrisy of the West towards Palestinians: A silent tragedy

By Dr Muhammed Lamin Touray

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been a protracted and deeply divisive issue, rife with complexities and heart-wrenching stories. For decades, the people of Palestine have endured untold suffering, displacement, and violence. Yet, despite the brutality they face, the international community’s response, especially from Western superpowers, raises troubling questions about the ethics and principles that underpin global politics.

In the heart of this conflict, we find the Palestinian people—a resilient and proud community whose history is marred by pain, loss, and the ongoing struggle for self-determination. Their story is one of perseverance against overwhelming odds, and their tragedy lies not only in the cruelty inflicted upon them but in the deafening silence of the international community, particularly the West.

Western nations, often heralded as champions of human rights and democracy, have displayed a perplexing duality in their stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. On one hand, they espouse values of justice, freedom, and equality, yet on the other, they provide political, economic, and military support to Israel, a nation repeatedly accused of human rights violations, illegal settlements, and disproportionate use of force.

This glaring discrepancy between rhetoric and action underscores the hypocrisy that has become synonymous with the West’s approach to the Palestinian crisis. The inaction in the face of Palestinian suffering and the reluctance to hold Israel accountable for its actions are stark reminders of how power politics often overshadow the principles of justice and human rights.

The world has witnessed countless atrocities unfold in the Palestinian territories, from the displacement of families and the destruction of homes to the loss of innocent lives. These tragedies, seen and documented, continue to evoke global outrage. Yet, the absence of meaningful intervention or efforts to enforce international law and United Nations resolutions perpetuates a cycle of impunity.

In this silence, we must remember the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “The ultimate tragedy is not the cruelty and brutality of the bad people, but the silence over it by the good people.” The international community’s reluctance to speak out and take concrete action against the injustices inflicted upon Palestinians is a moral failure that should not be tolerated.

This silence is not just an abstract concept; it has tangible consequences. It reinforces a sense of abandonment among the Palestinian people and perpetuates a cycle of violence and despair. It undermines the principles of justice and human rights that the international community purports to uphold. It erodes the credibility of Western nations and their role as global leaders.

We must recognize that criticizing the actions of a government, even a close ally, is not an attack on a nation’s right to exist or its security concerns. It is a call for accountability and adherence to the principles of justice and international law. The suffering of Palestinians is not a matter of politics; it is a matter of humanity.

As conscientious global citizens, it is incumbent upon us to demand change. We must hold our leaders accountable, encourage open dialogue, and advocate for a just and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The silence must end, for it is only through the collective voice of good people that we can hope to address the ultimate tragedy—the suffering of innocent lives in silence.