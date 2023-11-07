ROOTs holds field day on rice cultivation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In its quest to boost agricultural production in the country, the officials of the Resilience Of Organization for Transformative Smallholder Agriculture project (ROOTS) and partners from the Agriculture Directorate on Thursday embarked on farmers field day exercises on rice cultivation at in Batendeng Kajata, West Coast Region.

The main aim of the event is to share knowledge, skills, and new invitations on rice production in the Gambia.

Following the end of the rainy season, production from 26 subsidized input support sites are being supported by ROOTS with plowing services, seeds and fertilizer.

During the discussions and demonstrations were also made around specific themes in the rice field.

Several participants from the seven rice communities (Lamin Wayoto, Ndemban Jola, Bajagarr, Gibanack, Sibanor, Kandunku and Batabutu) priority given to members of the Farmer Field School.

Nuah Nyangdo, the capacity development, knowlege management and communication officer of the ROOTs project, said farmer field days showcase the efforts of farmers and partners commitment to increase in field crops production and productivity for the achievement of national food security, nutrition, inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all.

“We are gathered here for knowledge and innovative ideas. So that you know by the time we will go home, we will all go in something new. This is to prepare us for the coming rice farming season to also serve as motivation, but as well as to serve as a platform for farmer farmers to connect networking.”

Kaddy Bojang Saidy, the Regional ROOTs Coordinator, said the field will promote learning and sharing of best practices among participants to improve effectiveness.

Madam Bojang Saidy also gave an overview of the subsidy inputs support. “We support eight communities in West Coast region in Kombo and foni. This village is part of those who where supported by the Input Subsidy Program.”