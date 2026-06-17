The influence of toxic in-laws in many African marriages

- Advertisement -

By Dr Mimi Fatou Ceesay

Marriage is meant to be a partnership built on love, trust, peace, and mutual respect. However, in many African marriages, one of the biggest challenges couples face is not necessarily each other, but the unhealthy influence of extended family members. While supportive families can strengthen marriage, toxic in-laws can create conflict, emotional distress, and even contribute to marital breakdown (Bowen, 1978).

In many homes, the husband is often viewed as the primary decision maker and provider. Because of this, some mothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law feel entitled to influence his decisions, finances, and family life. Instead of respecting marriage, they may see the wife as competition for his attention, loyalty, and resources. Family systems theory explains that when healthy boundaries are absent, family members may become overly involved in a couple’s relationship, creating tension and conflict (Bowen, 1978). One of the most common issues is the hidden competition between the mother-in-law and the wife. Some mothers struggle to accept that their son is now a husband with his own family and responsibilities. Rather than embracing the wife as a daughter, they may view her as someone who has “taken” their son away. This can lead to criticism, manipulation, and unnecessary conflict. Research suggests that low-income family boundaries and emotional enmeshment can negatively affect marital satisfaction and stability (Goldenberg et al, 2016).

- Advertisement -

Take the example of Modou and Fatou. Modou is successful and helps support both his immediate and extended family. Fatou is his wife and the mother of his children. Instead of being welcomed and appreciated, Fatou constantly finds herself being judged by Modou’s family.

Modou’s mother frequently tells him that Fatou is controlling him. She accuses Fatou of taking all his money and claims that he no longer cares about his family because of his wife. She constantly speaks negatively about Fatou and looks for reasons to blame her whenever something goes wrong. The sisters-in-law are no better. They gossip about Fatou during family gatherings and criticise everything she does. If she is quiet, they call her proud. If she speaks up for herself, they call her disrespectful. If she sets healthy boundaries, she is labeled a wicked wife trying to separate Modou from his family.

Sadly, many African women find themselves trapped in this cycle. No matter how much they sacrifice for their husbands and children, they are often portrayed as the problem. Emotional abuse can be exhausting, especially when the husband refuses to address the behavior. Studies have shown that chronic family conflict and emotional hostility can negatively impact mental health, self-esteem, and marital satisfaction (Cummings & Davies, 2010). In some cases, sisters-in-law may even try to create tension in the marriage by introducing their brother to other women or encouraging friendships that make the wife uncomfortable. Their goal is often to make the wife feel insecure or jealous. Ironically, some of these same sisters may not even be happy in their own marriages, yet they spend their time interfering in someone else’s relationship.

- Advertisement -

Whether the family lives together under one roof or separately, toxic relatives can still have tremendous influence over a marriage. Through constant phone calls, gossip, emotional manipulation, and family pressure, they can shape how a husband views his wife and the decisions he makes in his own home. Research indicates that excessive family interference is associated with increased marital conflict and decreased relationship quality (Amato & Previti, 2003).

What makes the situation even more painful is that if Fatou finally defends herself, she is often labeled as the evil wife. The years of disrespect, bullying, and emotional abuse she endured are conveniently ignored. In many cultures, wives are expected to remain silent and tolerate mistreatment in the name of respect. Sometimes, a toxic family may even benefit from marital problems. If Modou divorces Fatou, his mother may regain complete influence over his finances, choices, and personal life. Marriage becomes a threat to control, while divorce becomes an opportunity to regain it. Yet the greatest victims are often the children. Children thrive when their parents are united, peaceful, and emotionally secure. When outside interference creates constant tension in the home, everyone suffers. Research consistently shows that exposure to ongoing family conflict can negatively affect children’s emotional development and sense of security (Cummings & Davies, 2010).

This is why healing and emotional maturity are so important. Every family member must understand and respect their role. A mother-in-law is not a wife. My sister-in-law is not a co-wife. A brother-in-law is not the head of the household. Likewise, a wife should not isolate her husband from healthy family relationships. Respect must exist on all sides. A wise husband understands that while he should love and honor his parents, his first responsibility is to protect the family he has created. His wife is his partner, not his competitor. His children are his legacy, not an inconvenience. Strong marital boundaries are often associated with healthier family functioning and greater marital satisfaction (Goldenberg et al., 2016).

As I write in the wounded warrior energy:

“A healed man understands that protecting his wife does not mean abandoning his family. It means creating healthy boundaries where love, respect, and peace can flourish for everyone.

If Modou truly loves Fatou, he must protect her from unnecessary harm. He must refuse to entertain gossip about her. He must correct disrespect when it occurs and ensures that his family treats her with dignity and respect. Fatou is not only his wife; she is his equal partner in building their home and raising their children.

One of the most important lessons in marriage is understanding that the family you create is more important than the family you come from. This does not mean abandoning your parents or relatives. It simply means recognising that your spouse and children are now your primary responsibility. A healthy marriage requires clear boundaries, mutual respect, emotional maturity, and a commitment to protecting the family unit from unnecessary interference (Bowen, 1978).

Strong marriages are built on love, respect, healthy boundaries, and emotional maturity. When family members understand their roles and respect the husband-wife relationship, the entire family benefits. But when control, jealousy, gossip, and competition are allowed to flourish, marriages suffer. A healthy family knows that a husband and wife are on the same team. When Modou protects Fatou, he is not choosing his wife over his family; he is protecting the peace, stability, and future of the family he has created.