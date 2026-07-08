African men want marriages like their fathers — women refuse to live like their mothers

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By Dr Mimi Fatou Ceesay

Marriage in many African societies is undergoing one of the greatest transformations in history. The conflict many couples experience today is no longer simply about finances, communication, or parenting. It is a generational clash between men who often desire the marriages their fathers had and women who have consciously decided they will not live the lives their mothers endured. As education, economic opportunities, and social awareness continue to expand across Africa, traditional expectations are being challenged, creating tension between long-standing cultural norms and modern ideas of equality, partnership, and accountability.

For generations, African women were taught that enduring hardship was part of being a good wife. They were expected to obey their husbands, respect them without question, avoid speaking back, and remain silent even when they experienced emotional, financial, verbal, or physical abuse. Many believed that suffering in marriage demonstrated loyalty and strength. Divorce was heavily stigmatized, and women who left unhappy or abusive marriages were often judged by their families and communities. Many remained in unhealthy relationships not because they were happy, but because they lacked financial independence, feared social rejection, or worried about losing their children.

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Many African men grew up observing these family structures. They watched fathers make the final decisions while mothers carried the emotional and physical responsibilities of the home. Sons learned that leadership meant authority, while daughters learned that womanhood meant sacrifice. As adults, many men unconsciously attempt to recreate the marriages they witnessed growing up. They expect wives to be obedient, respectful, submissive, and accommodating regardless of how they themselves behave within the marriage.

Ironically, many of these same men also expect their wives to contribute financially. They want women to earn an income, help pay bills, support the household financially, care for the children, cook, clean, manage the home, care for extended family members, and still remain available to satisfy every expectation of a traditional wife. Yet many do not believe these changing responsibilities require a corresponding change in their own role as husbands.

This contradiction has become increasingly visible in modern African marriages.

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Consider Modou and Fatou. Both have full-time careers and contribute financially to their household. Every morning, Fatou prepares breakfast, gets the children ready for school, works an eight-hour shift, picks up the children, prepares dinner, cleans the house, helps with homework, schedules medical appointments, manages groceries, and ensures the household functions smoothly. Modou also works full time and contributes by paying rent and other household expenses. However, after work, he expects to relax while Fatou begins what is essentially a second full-time job inside the home. Whenever Fatou expresses exhaustion or asks for help, Modou reminds her that his mother never complained. He tells her that a respectful wife does not question her husband, that women today have become too independent, and that social media has negatively influenced them. What Modou fails to understand is that his mother may have remained silent because she had very few alternatives, not because she was happy or fulfilled.

Fatou is not rejecting marriage. She is rejecting inequality.

This distinction explains why many African women are making different choices from previous generations. They are pursuing education, building careers, delaying marriage, establishing financial independence, seeking emotionally healthy relationships, and leaving marriages that compromise their peace, dignity, and well-being. Increased education has empowered many women to recognize behaviors that were once normalized as forms of emotional abuse, coercive control, financial manipulation, and gender inequality. They understand that love should not require suffering and that respect should be mutual rather than one-sided.

Many men interpret these changes as women becoming disrespectful or abandoning African culture. However, what many women are rejecting is not marriage itself but outdated expectations that require them to sacrifice everything while receiving very little in return. They are questioning why respect is demanded but not reciprocated, why obedience is expected without accountability, and why household responsibilities remain unequal even when both spouses work outside the home.

Research supports the importance of shared responsibility within marriage. Couples who divide household responsibilities more equitably and practice mutual respect and shared decision-making generally report higher levels of marital satisfaction and stability (Carlson et al., 2016; Wilcox & Nock, 2006). Likewise, global evidence indicates that women’s education and economic empowerment are associated with greater autonomy, healthier relationships, and improved family outcomes (UN Women, 2024). This does not suggest that African traditions have no value. Many cultural values, such as family unity, respect for elders, community support, and commitment to marriage, remain important strengths. However, traditions that normalise inequality, silence victims, or excuse abuse deserve critical examination. Every generation has the responsibility to preserve what promotes human dignity while changing what causes harm.

The growing challenges within many African marriages are not solely the result of women changing. They are also the result of many men struggling to adapt to a society in which women are no longer financially dependent, socially isolated, or willing to endure unhealthy relationships simply to maintain the title of wife. Expectations that may have functioned decades ago no longer align with the realities of contemporary life.

Marriage today requires partnership rather than hierarchy. It requires emotional intelligence instead of unquestioned authority, accountability instead of entitlement, and collaboration instead of control. A successful marriage cannot be sustained when one partner carries both financial and domestic responsibilities while the other continues to expect privileges rooted in outdated gender roles.

African women are not refusing to become wives. They are refusing to become silent sufferers.

Likewise, African men are not wrong for valuing commitment, family, or respect. However, many will need to reconsider whether the marriages they seek are compatible with the realities of today’s educated, financially independent, and emotionally aware women. The future of African marriage will not be determined by whether women return to the lives of their mothers. It will be determined by whether men and women are willing to build relationships founded on mutual respect, shared responsibility, compassion, accountability, and genuine partnership. Healthy marriages are not created by repeating the past; they are created by learning from it and building something better for the generations that follow.