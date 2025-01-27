“The Miraculous Ascent: The Miraj and its Message for Believers”

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

What is Miraj Sharif ?

Miraj (معراج)

In Arabic, “Miraj” literally means “ascension” or “ladder.”

It refers to the Last Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) miraculous night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and his subsequent ascension to the heavens where he witnessed the majesty of Allah Almighty

Sharif:

“Sharif” is an Arabic word that means “noble,” “honorable,” or “illustrious.” It is used to add a sense of respect and reverence to the term “Miraj.”

Why “Miraj Sharif” is used:

Emphasis on the Significance: Using “Sharif” with “Miraj” emphasizes the extraordinary and unparalleled nature of this event. It highlights the profound spiritual significance and the honor associated with this miraculous journey.

The Miraj is a significant event in Islam that refers to the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) miraculous night journey from the Sacred Mosque in Mecca to the farthest mosque, Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and then his ascension to the heavens. This journey is believed to have taken place in a single night.

Muslims celebrate Miraj Sharif on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.

Importance of Miraj in Islam

The Miraj holds immense importance in Islam for several reasons:

Confirmation of Jerusalem’s Sanctity: The journey to Jerusalem affirmed the city’s significance in Islam, making it the Qibla (direction of prayer) for Muslims for a period. Reinforcement of Prayer: The five daily prayers were prescribed to the Prophet during the Miraj, emphasizing their importance in Muslim worship. Divine Vision and Blessings: The Prophet’s encounter with Allah Almighty in the heavens granted him divine blessings and knowledge. Spiritual Upliftment: The Miraj serves as a source of inspiration and spiritual upliftment for Muslims, reminding them of the divine power and the rewards of faith.

Quranic Verse about Miraj

The Quran mentions the Isra (night journey) in Surah Al-Isra (Chapter 17), verse 1:

سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَىٰ بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلًا مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا ۚ إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ

Translation: “Glorified is He Who, in His infinite love who took His Servant( Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH by night from the Sacred Mosque (Holy Kaaba) to the farthest mosque ( Mosque AQSA ) , whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing.”

“The Closeness of Allah Almighty : Exploring the Spiritual Implications of Surah An-Najm 53:9″

Arabic Verse:

فَكَانَ قَابَ قَوْسَيْنِ أَوْ أَدْنَى

Context:

This verse is from Surah An-Najm (The Star), Chapter 53, Verse 9 of the Holy Quran. It describes the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) miraculous night journey (Isra’) and ascension (Miraj) to the heavens.

English Translations:

Literal Translation: “And he (Muhammad) was at a distance of two bow lengths or nearer.”

“And he (Muhammad) was at a distance of two bow lengths or nearer.” Meaning: This verse signifies that during the Miraj, the Prophet Muhammad was brought exceptionally close to Allah Almighty , closer than the distance of two bow lengths. This emphasizes the profound closeness of the Prophet to his Lord during this extraordinary event.

Impact and Importance:

This verse carries immense significance for Muslims:

Divine Intimacy: It highlights the unique and intimate relationship between the Prophet Muhammad and Allah Almighty , showcasing the Prophet’s closeness to his Creator. This concept inspires believers to seek a deeper connection with God through prayer, reflection, and righteous deeds. Miraculous Nature of the Miraj: The verse emphasizes the miraculous nature of the Miraj, an event beyond human comprehension. It serves as a reminder of Allah’s limitless power and His ability to perform extraordinary acts. Hope and Inspiration: The verse instills hope and inspiration in Muslims, demonstrating that despite human limitations, closeness to Allah is attainable through faith and devotion. It encourages believers to strive for spiritual growth and seek divine guidance. Confirmation of Prophethood: The verse serves as a testament to the truthfulness of Prophet Muhammad’s prophethood. It confirms the authenticity of the Miraj, a pivotal event in Islamic history. Spiritual Significance: For many Muslims, the verse evokes a sense of awe and wonder, reminding them of the divine mysteries and the grandeur of Allah’s creation. It encourages contemplation and reflection on the nature of faith and the human relationship with the Divine.

In conclusion, the verse “فَكَانَ قَابَ قَوْسَيْنِ أَوْ أَدْنَى” holds profound significance for Muslims. It highlights the concept of divine intimacy, the miraculous nature of the Miraj, and the importance of faith and devotion in seeking closeness to Allah Almighty . The verse continues to inspire and guide believers on their spiritual journeys.

Main Discussion Between Allah and the Prophet During Miraj

The main discussion between Allah Almighty and the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)during the Miraj focused on the establishment of the five daily prayers. Initially, Allah commanded the Prophet to pray fifty times a day. However, upon the Prophet’s request, the number of prayers was reduced to five, each equivalent to fifty prayers in reward. This interaction highlights the importance of prayer in Islam and the divine mercy shown to the Prophet.

The Miraj is a profound event in Islamic history that holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims. It serves as a reminder of the divine power, the importance of prayer, and the blessings bestowed upon the last Prophet Muhammad PBUH

The Miraj, the last Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) miraculous night journey, holds profound lessons for Muslims:

Immense Power of Allah Almighty : The Miraj demonstrates the limitless power and majesty of Allah, showcasing His ability to transcend the limitations of time and space.

The Miraj demonstrates the limitless power and majesty of Allah, showcasing His ability to transcend the limitations of time and space. Importance of Prayer: The establishment of five daily prayers during the Miraj emphasizes their significance in a Muslim’s life, serving as a direct connection with the Divine.

The establishment of five daily prayers during the Miraj emphasizes their significance in a Muslim’s life, serving as a direct connection with the Divine. Strength of Faith: The Prophet’s unwavering faith in Allah Almighty , even amidst seemingly impossible events, serves as an inspiration for Muslims to maintain strong belief in the face of challenges.

The Prophet’s unwavering faith in Allah Almighty , even amidst seemingly impossible events, serves as an inspiration for Muslims to maintain strong belief in the face of challenges. Mercy and Compassion of Allah: The reduction of prayer obligations from 50 to 5 upon the Prophet’s request highlights Allah’s mercy and compassion towards His servants.

The reduction of prayer obligations from 50 to 5 upon the Prophet’s request highlights Allah’s mercy and compassion towards His servants. Seeking Knowledge and Guidance: The Prophet’s encounter with various prophets during the ascension underscores the importance of seeking knowledge and guidance from divine sources.

The Prophet’s encounter with various prophets during the ascension underscores the importance of seeking knowledge and guidance from divine sources. Humility and Submission to Allah’s Will: The Prophet’s submission to Allah’s commands during the Miraj teaches Muslims the importance of humility and acceptance of Allah’s will.

Impact on Daily Lives:

Strengthening Prayer: The Miraj encourages Muslims to perform their prayers with sincerity, focus, and appreciation for this divine gift.

The Miraj encourages Muslims to perform their prayers with sincerity, focus, and appreciation for this divine gift. Cultivating Faith: Reflecting on the Miraj strengthens faith in Allah and His promises, providing comfort and guidance in daily life.

Reflecting on the Miraj strengthens faith in Allah and His promises, providing comfort and guidance in daily life. Seeking Knowledge: The event inspires Muslims to seek knowledge in various fields, especially religious knowledge, to deepen their understanding of Islam.

The event inspires Muslims to seek knowledge in various fields, especially religious knowledge, to deepen their understanding of Islam. Developing Humility: The Miraj reminds Muslims to remain humble before Allah, acknowledge His greatness, and submit to His will.

The Miraj reminds Muslims to remain humble before Allah, acknowledge His greatness, and submit to His will. Overcoming Challenges: The Prophet’s journey through seemingly impossible obstacles serves as an inspiration to overcome challenges in life with perseverance and faith.

Who Acknowledged and Stood for Miraj Among Companions:

Abu Bakr (R.A.): He was the first and most steadfast believer in the Prophet’s account of the Miraj. When others doubted the Prophet, Abu Bakr famously declared, “If he says he saw it, then I believe him.” This unwavering support cemented Abu Bakr’s place as the Prophet’s closest companion.

The Miraj serves as a constant reminder of the power and mercy of Allah, guiding Muslims towards a life of faith, prayer, and submission to His will.

Muslims commemorate the Miraj Sharif, the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) night journey, on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab. Here’s how it’s celebrated today:

Religious Observances: Increased Prayer and Recitation: Many Muslims increase their prayers, especially the voluntary prayers (nafl), and spend more time reciting the Quran. Special Prayers and Sermons: Mosques often hold special prayer services and sermons dedicated to the Miraj, where scholars elaborate on its significance and lessons. Dhikr and Dua: Muslims engage in remembrance of Allah (dhikr) and supplications (dua), seeking blessings and forgiveness on this auspicious night.

Social and Cultural Practices: Gatherings and Feasts: Families and communities often gather for special meals and celebrations to commemorate the event. Decorations: Homes and mosques may be decorated with lights and other adornments. Charity: Many Muslims engage in charitable acts, such as donating to the needy, as a way to commemorate the occasion.

Educational Activities: Lectures and Workshops: Islamic centers and schools often organize lectures, workshops, and storytelling sessions for children to learn about the Miraj in an engaging way. Storytelling and Recitations: The story of the Miraj is often recited and shared among family and friends.



Impact on Daily Lives:

The celebration of the Mighty Miraj Sharif has a profound impact on the daily lives of Muslims:

Reinforces Faith: The event strengthens faith in Allah and His Prophet, reminding Muslims of His power and the importance of following the Prophet’s guidance.

The event strengthens faith in Allah and His Prophet, reminding Muslims of His power and the importance of following the Prophet’s guidance. Promotes Prayer: The emphasis on prayer during the Miraj encourages Muslims to be more mindful of their prayer obligations and to perform them with sincerity and devotion.

The emphasis on prayer during the Miraj encourages Muslims to be more mindful of their prayer obligations and to perform them with sincerity and devotion. Inspires Spiritual Growth: The Miraj serves as a source of inspiration for spiritual growth, encouraging Muslims to seek knowledge, strive for righteousness, and overcome challenges with faith and perseverance.

The Miraj serves as a source of inspiration for spiritual growth, encouraging Muslims to seek knowledge, strive for righteousness, and overcome challenges with faith and perseverance. Fosters Community: The celebrations and gatherings associated with the Miraj strengthen community bonds and promote social cohesion among Muslims.

By commemorating the Mighty Miraj Sharif, Muslims strive to connect with the profound spiritual significance of this event and to integrate its lessons into their daily lives.

“From Miraj to Mercy: A Prayer for The Gambia, Palestine, Pakistan, Iran and the Islamic Ummah”

“O Allah, bless the people of The Gambia with peace, prosperity, and guidance. Grant them strength and unity to overcome challenges and build a just and prosperous nation.

O Allah, liberate the Holy Land of Palestine from oppression and injustice. Grant the Palestinian people their rightful freedom and return to their homes.

O Allah, unite the Islamic Ummah in brotherhood, harmony, and compassion. Guide us to the straight path and protect us from the evils of this world.

O Allah, shower your blessings upon all of humanity. Grant us peace, justice, and prosperity for all.

Ameen.