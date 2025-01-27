Press Release – For Immediate ReleasePostponement of the Inauguration of Mansa Sansang City

- Advertisement -

Mansa Sansang City Corporation wishes to formally announce the postponement of the highly anticipated inauguration of Mansa Sansang City, Kiang, LRR which was originally scheduled for 25th January 2025. This decision was not made lightly but stems from our unwavering commitment to ensuring that this transformational project, of both local, national and international significance, is delivered sustainably and inclusively.

The postponement is necessitated by several critical factors, that we believe must be addressed comprehensively to uphold the project’s integrity and its vision of becoming Africa’s model heritage and green city of the future.

Reasons for the Postponement

Engagement with Traditional Leaders and Communities

Mansa Sansang City is a project rooted in the heritage, legacy, traditions, and culture of The Gambia and Africa at large. Inclusive consultations and active engagements with local and traditional leadership are essential to align the development with community aspirations. We are grateful for the unconditional local communities and support for the project form onset. We also feel that, the timeline for dialogue and consultation needs to be extended beyond initial projections, and as custodians of our heritage, we are committed to completing this process respectfully and thoroughly. Coordination with the Office of the President and Central Government

The Office of the President, as our Chief Guest of Honour, and the Central Government play pivotal roles in the official inaugurations and enabling supporters of private sector growth. The timeline has required additional coordination to set with their schedules and ensure their full participation. Collaboration with International Partners and Invitees

This landmark event is expected to host diplomats, dignitaries, investors, and stakeholders from across the globe. Additional time is needed to accommodate international invitees’ schedules and situate the event with their commitments, ensuring the global spotlight remains firmly on this ambitious project. Challenges with Contractors and Equipment Suppliers

Like any large-scale project, we have encountered supply chain disruptions, delays in contractor schedules, and logistical challenges with equipment suppliers. These operational hurdles, compounded by local contractors and global supply chain strains, necessitate additional time to ensure the seamless delivery of the inauguration event and project milestones. Commitment to Inclusivity and Sustainability

Mansa Sansang City is a project of national and regional pride, and its success hinges on the inclusive participation of local, regional, and international stakeholders. The city’s development must be a collective effort, and extending the timeline allows us to ensure all voices are heard and every aspect is accounted for in its sustainable delivery.

Message from the Leadership of Mansa Sansang City Corporation

On behalf of the leadership, trustees, board, and management of Mansa Sansang City Corporation, we extend our heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience caused by this postponement. We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of our stakeholders, partners, and the people of The Gambia as we navigate these challenges to ensure that Mansa Sansang City reflects the aspirations of all its stakeholders.

As a flagship project, Mansa Sansang City represents The Gambia’s ambition to lead Africa’s sustainable heritage and urban transformation. Its inauguration deserves the attention, preparation, and inclusivity that reflect its magnitude and importance. We are fully committed to overcoming all challenges and delivering a world-class city that will inspire generations to come.

Looking Ahead

A new date for the inauguration will be announced in due course. The rescheduled date will be selected with careful consideration to align with the availability of key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, government officials, international partners, and local communities. This additional time will ensure a comprehensive and inclusive inauguration event that meets the expectations of all stakeholders and invitees.

The development of Mansa Sansang City continues to progress steadily, and we remain focused on its long-term objectives, including economic empowerment, heritage preservation and promotion, environmental sustainability, and global connectivity. This postponement represents a recalibration to situate our efforts with the vision and values of the project.

A Call for Continued Support

We thank the People of The Gambia, our Regional Neighbours, and our International Stakeholders for their continued support and belief in Mansa Sansang City; a symbol of heritage, progress, unity, and shared prosperity. Your encouragement and partnership remain vital to its realisation.

For further inquiries or updates, please contact: Email [email protected]

Phone: +220 238 0000

We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you on a mutually convenient date and appreciate your understanding as we ensure the successful and inclusive delivery of Mansa Sansang City.

Signed,

Leadership of Mansa Sansang City Corporation

Date: 20th January 2025