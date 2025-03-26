A United Front Against TB: WHO Gambia’s Appeal on World TB Day 2025

- Advertisement -

Kanifing, The Gambia – March 24, 2025 – As the world marks World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2025, Dr. Nathan Bakyaita, WHO Representative to The Gambia, has issued a heartfelt call for stronger collaboration, increased investment, and bold action to eliminate TB.

This year’s theme, “YES! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver,” emphasizes the need for sustained commitment to tackle the disease. Dr. Bakyaita stressed the importance of leveraging global momentum and building on The Gambia’s existing TB control initiatives.

“We have made commendable strides, but TB remains a persistent threat, particularly to the most vulnerable in our communities,” Dr. Bakyaita remarked. “While TB incidence in The Gambia has declined, the rising mortality rate is a stark reminder that we cannot afford complacency. We must act with urgency.”

The Gambia has made significant progress in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, with support from the Ministry of Health and key partners. Health facilities across the country are now equipped with rapid diagnostic tools like Gene-Xpert, enabling early and more accurate detection. Free TB diagnosis and treatment have enhanced access, while robust data systems have improved surveillance and response.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Dr. Bakyaita called for enhanced disease surveillance, broader access to advanced diagnostics and second-line medications, sustainable funding, continuous training for healthcare workers, stronger community engagement, and investment in innovative treatment strategies.

“A TB-free future is within reach, but only if we match our words with action,” he urged. “We must commit to stronger health systems, invest in proven solutions, and work together to deliver real impact. This is our moment to turn the tide against TB.”

The press briefing, held at the National Leprosy & Tuberculosis Control Office in Kanifing, provided a platform for stakeholders to reaffirm their dedication to eliminating TB and ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against this preventable and curable disease.

