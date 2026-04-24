Hansen Seafood Showcases Gambian Seafood at Global Expo in Barcelona

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Banjul/Barcelona — Hansen Seafood Company Ltd is proudly representing The Gambia at Seafood Expo Global 2026, the world’s leading seafood trade exhibition, currently taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from **April 21st to 23rd.

The company’s participation marks an important milestone for The Gambia’s seafood industry, as Hansen Seafood showcases the country’s premium seafood products to international buyers, distributors, and industry leaders from across the world.

At Stand H2601, Hansen Seafood is presenting its key export products, including octopus, cuttlefish, and sole, responsibly sourced through artisanal fishing communities along the Gambian coast.

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The company stated that its products are handled from origin, with full control maintained at every stage of the process, ensuring the highest standards of quality, traceability, hygiene, and compliance with European market requirements.

Hansen Seafood’s presence at the international expo also highlights a business model built on close partnerships with local fishermen, careful product handling, and a commitment to sustainable growth within the fisheries sector.

Company representatives noted that the event provides an important platform to promote The Gambia as a source of high-quality seafood products, while creating new business relationships and expanding export opportunities in global markets.

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Seafood Expo Global is widely regarded as the most important annual meeting point for the international seafood industry, attracting exhibitors, buyers, and sector leaders from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa.

Seafood Expo Global 2026

Barcelona, Spain

Stand H2601