First blocks laid for opposition coalition building

- Advertisement -

Today, on the 29th anniversary of The Gambia’s return to constitutional rule, we the undersigned consortium of opposition parties hereby formally introduce a new coalition- building initiative to you, the Gambian people.

This coalition-building project is convened and being facilitated by the APEX Initiative (APEX), a body of impartial Gambian volunteers. The project seeks to bring together opposition political parties, movements, and independent political actors around one central objective: building a credible, unified alternative for the 2026 presidential election.

Across the country and in the diaspora, Gambians have repeatedly expressed a clear message: that fragmentation within the opposition has weakened democratic competition and made meaningful political change more difficult to achieve. This coalition-building project exists in direct response to that challenging reality.

Why Our Coalition-building Project?

The Gambia faces serious challenges. Cost of living continues to rise, public trust in institutions is steeply declining, insecurity is growing, and many of the reforms demanded by Gambians since 2016 remain outstanding. At the same time, political tension is on the rise, while citizens’ demand for national leadership that is effective, transparent, accountable, and focused on the national interest fall by the wayside.

We the undersigned, do not claim to have all the answers. But are resolute around one basic principle: the recognition that no single party or individual can singlehandedly carry the weight of demanding monumental nation-building which our beloved nation requires.

For the above reasons, APEX as an impartial broker, provides a structured space for respectful dialogue, and effective negotiations towards coalition-building among opposition actors that are committed to achieving democratic change and meaningful reform.

What Is Happening Now?

Discussions are currently underway among we the undersigned political stakeholders. These talks are focused on:

• How to build a unified opposition front

• What principles should guide cooperation

• How flag bearer, candidate selection, and a shared governance framework should be approached

• How to avoid the mistakes of past coalitions

These conversations are ongoing. No final decisions have been made, and no participant is bound by any agreement at this stage.

APEX, as an impartial broker, exists to support this process; to help it remain organised, inclusive, transparent, and credible. APEX also acknowledges efforts by others towards coalition-building; to prevent a duplication of effort, APEX has initiated dialogue with these potential partners towards a mutual objective.

Principles Upon Which Our Coalition-building exercise rest:

While negotiations continue, we the undersigned are guided by the following principles:

• That democratic change requires unity, not division.

• That governance must be based on accountability, not personal rule.

• That reform (constitutional, security sector, and civil service), justice, and economic recovery are central to national stability.

• That the will of the Gambian people must always come first.

- Advertisement -

A Call to Other Opposition Political Actors:

We invite all opposition political parties, movements, and independent aspirants who share our objective for democratic change and meaningful reform to join this coalition-building project, which is dedicated to forging a unified platform for democratic change come 5 December 2026.

Opposition political parties, movements, and independent aspirants who are interested in joining this coalition-building exercise, are welcome to write to us at: [email protected]

Participation does not require compromising one’s political identity, leadership, or independence. It requires only a commitment to respectful, good-faith dialogue about The Gambia’s future, with the shared goal of building a credible, unified alternative for the 2026 presidential election.

To the Gambian People:

This process will take time. Coalition-building is complex, and shortcuts only produce fragile outcomes. We the undersigned ask for your patience as these conversations continue and mature.

To that end, we the undersigned confidently affirm, that our democratic alternative for 5 December 2026 and beyond, will ensure:

A shared-governance framework.

A legally binding coalition agreement.

A reform-driven programme for government.

- Advertisement -

An unflinching commitment to prosecute transitional justice.

A credible War on Crime and Corruption Strategy.

The future of The Gambia belongs to its people. We the undersigned are committed to ensuring that the future of our beloved nation is shaped through unity, dialogue, and meaningful democratic choice.

The End

Consortium of Opposition Parties – The Gambia.

Issued in Banjul, The Gambia. 16 January 2026

For and on behalf of the Consortium of Opposition Parties, co-signed by:

All People’s Party Sobeyaa (APP Sobeyaa) – Political Stakeholder

Mr. Essa Mbye Faal

Secretary General and Party Leader

Gambia For All (GFA) – Political Stakeholder

Mr. Bakary Bunja Dabo

Secretary General and Party Leader

National Unity Party (NUP) – Political Stakeholder

Dr. Lamin J. Darbo

Secretary General and Party Leader

Patriotic Progressive Alliance (PPA) – Political Stakeholder

Dr. Ousman Gajigo

Interim Leader

Tabax Rewmi Movement (Tabax Rewmi) – Political Stakeholder

Mr. Ahmadou Kah

Interim Leader

United Democratic Party (UDP) – Political Stakeholder

Mr. A.N.M Ousainou Darboe

Secretary General and Party Leader

Unite Movement for Change (UMC) – Political Stakeholder

Mr. (Mayor) Talib Ahmed Bensouda

Co Founder and Interim Leader



APEX Initiative (APEX) – Impartial Convener and Broker

Dr. Jaye Ceesay Krubally

Chairperson