From partnership to action: NFSMPC moves to bridge market gaps

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Following the signing of the MoU between the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) and SOSOLASO earlier this week, work is already underway to strengthen market access for Gambian farmers.

The team visited Ndemban, Foni in the West Coast Region to witness the sorting, packaging, and purchase of locally produced onions directly from farmers — a major step towards creating reliable markets, reducing post-harvest losses, and supporting local agricultural production.

This important initiative has been made possible through the support and facilitation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, and the ROOTS Project, whose commitment to agricultural development and farmer empowerment continues to create opportunities for smallholder producers across the country.

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As NFSPMC continues expanding into onion marketing and other agricultural value chains, this initiative reflects a growing commitment to empowering farmers, strengthening agricultural value chains, and enhancing food security in The Gambia.

For wholesale and retail inquiries, please contact the Sales and Marketing Unit at the NFSPMC Head Office, Sarro.

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