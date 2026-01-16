AFCON 2025 FINAL SUNDAY

- Advertisement -

Senegal vs Morocco

By Eric Kwafo

The curtain falls on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this weekend when Senegal and host nation Morocco go head-to-head in what promises to be a gripping final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Stage of Competition

This encounter marks the grand finale of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament that kicked off on December 21, 2025. With no room for error and everything at stake, both sides will approach the contest with an all-or-nothing mentality as they battle for supremacy on African football’s biggest stage.

Road to the Final

Morocco’s route to the final has been built on consistency and defensive solidity. The Atlas Lions began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Comoros, followed by a 1-1 draw against Mali and a convincing 3-0 victory over Zambia in the group stage. They edged past Tanzania 1-0 in the round of 16, dispatched Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-finals and held their nerve in a dramatic semi-final, overcoming Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to secure a place in the final.

Senegal, meanwhile, have once again underlined their status as one of Africa’s most formidable sides. The Lions of Teranga opened their group stage with dominant 3-0 wins over Botswana and Benin, with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo sandwiched in between. They continued their steady progress by defeating Sudan 3-1 in the round of 16, edging Mali 1-0 in the quarter-finals before seeing off Egypt by the same scoreline in the semi-final.

The tactician brains behind every team

The tactical battle on the touchline will see Morocco’s Walid Regragui come up against Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw, with both managers aiming to etch their names into AFCON history.

Key players to watch

Much of Morocco’s attacking threat has come from Brahim Diaz, who has scored five goals in the tournament, supported by Ayoub El Kaabi’s three goals and one assist, while captain Achraf Hakimi continues to lead by example. Senegal will look to talisman Sadio Mané, who has contributed two goals and three assists, alongside Nicolas Jackson, who has also registered two goals and one assist.

Key talking points

Morocco are 90 minutes away from ending a 50-year wait for an Africa Cup of Nations title, and the stakes could not be higher with the final being played on home soil. Backed by a passionate crowd in Rabat, the Atlas Lions have a golden opportunity to rewrite history and deliver a long-awaited continental crown in front of their own supporters.

Senegal, meanwhile, continue to stamp their authority as one of Africa’s modern powerhouses. Reaching the final of AFCON 2025 marks their third appearance at this stage in the last four editions, having done so in 2019, 2021

It is the most prolific run in Senegal’s AFCON history, especially when and now 2025, with only the 2023 tournament breaking the sequence. compared to their previous 14 tournament appearances, where they reached the final just once, back in 2002.

Head-2-Head

Historically, Morocco hold the edge in this fixture. Since 2007, the two sides have met six times, with Morocco recording four victories, Senegal winning once, and one match ending in a draw. However, past meetings will count for little when both teams step onto the pitch for the final.

Date and Kick-off time

The high-stakes encounter will be played on Sunday, January 18, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Where to Watch

The final will be broadcast live on SuperSport across Africa, as fans across the continent tune in to witness which of these two heavyweights will be crowned champions of AFCON 2025.