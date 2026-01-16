SJAG nominates Pap Saine for prestigious journalist on Podium Award

- Advertisement -

Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has nominated Pap Saine, a veteran Gambian sports journalist, for the prestigious ‘Journalist on the Podium’ Award.

The award ceremony will take place in Morocco on Sunday 18th January 2026.

AIPS Africa is set to host the award ceremony meant to celebrate African journalists who have covered 10 African Cup of Nations tournaments.

The award ceremony recognises veterans who have made significant contributions to the development of sports, specifically football, in their countries and across the African continent.

Saine’s nomination met with great excitement by the President of Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia, Omar Jarju, who believes that Saine is a deserving candidate for his remarkable and ongoing contributions to the field of sports journalism.

He is a pioneer in Gambian sports journalism and his dedication and impact are truly commendable.

Saine, the honorary life President of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia, has a career that exemplifies the highest standards of sports journalism, marked by groundbreaking achievements, covering 16 African cup of nations and 3 World Cup tournaments, and numerous accolades.

His unwavering commitment over decades makes him a unique and outstanding nominee for the ‘Journalist on the podium’ award.

Source: SJAG