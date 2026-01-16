Financial Sacrifice and True Righteousness: Waqfe Jadid 2026

- Advertisement -

‘Spending Out of One’s Pure Wealth & Announcement of New Waqf-e-Jadid Year’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz, and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) recited the following verse of the Holy Qur’an:

‘Never shall you attain to righteousness unless you spend out of that which you love; and whatever you spend, Allah surely knows it well.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 3:93)

A Means of Attaining Righteousness

His Holiness(aba) said that in explanation of this verse, the First Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community explained that here, ‘out of that which you love’ refers to wealth. Similarly, the Second Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community explained that one cannot attain to righteousness by spending that which they do not care about. It is only when a person spends out of that which is dear to them that they can truly attain righteousness.

His Holiness(aba) said that those who make good earnings but do not meet the basic standard of financial sacrifice should reflect upon the fact that God has guided that it is only upon spending that which one loves that they can attain the love of God. God has mentioned spending in the way of Allah at various occasions in the Holy Qur’an. For example,

‘And spend for the cause of Allah, and cast not yourselves into ruin with your own hands, and do good; surely, Allah loves those who do good.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:196)

His Holiness(aba) said that not spending in the way of Allah can also lead to a person’s ruin. Having accepted the Promised Messiah(as), it cannot be that we have reservations in spending our wealth for the sake of Allah. It is the grace of Allah that the majority of the Community happily spends in the way of Allah. However, a few hesitate to do so. Such people must remember that spending in the way of Allah is necessary to attain His love. There are also those who participate in financial appeals but do not make the regular contributions they should, in accordance with their true income.

Miserliness Takes One Away from Allah

His Holiness(aba) said that at another instance in the Holy Qur’an it is stated,

‘Believe in Allah and His Messenger, and spend in the way of Allah out of that to which He has made you heirs. And those of you who believe and spend will have a great reward.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 57:8)

His Holiness(aba) said that at another instance, God says in the Holy Qur’an,

‘And why is it that you spend not in the way of Allah, while to Allah belongs the heritage of the heavens and the earth?’ (The Holy Qur’an, 57:11)

His Holiness(aba) said that no matter the wealth one has, it will not remain with them when they die; rather, it all remains with Allah. Hence, when the opportunity is there, one should spend that wealth in the way of Allah. At another instance, God says in the Holy Qur’an, ‘So fear Allah as best you can, and listen, and obey, and spend in His cause; it will be good for yourselves. And whoso is rid of the covetousness of his own soul – it is such who shall be successful.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 64:17)

His Holiness(aba) said that spending in the way of Allah, not miserliness, will lead to attaining his pleasure and nearness. In this era, as explained by the Promised Messiah(as), finances are naturally required for spreading the true message of Islam. Those who spend for the sake of the faith benefit not just themselves but the entire nation. Hence, for the sake of humanity at large, it is necessary that one spend for the sake of the faith.

Allah Returns Our Wealth in Full

His Holiness(aba) said that it is recorded in a narration that God told the Holy Prophet(sa) that one should gather their wealth with God, as there is no fear of it being burned or drowned, nor can it be stolen. Wealth given to Allah will be returned in full when a person needs it. It is stated in the Holy Qur’an, ‘And whatever of wealth you spend, it shall be paid back to you in full and you shall not be wronged.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:273

His Holiness(aba) said that most Ahmadis understand this concept and spend openly in the way of Allah. Seeing such examples in his Community, the Promised Messiah(as) expressed amazement at how people sacrifice for the sake of God. The same spirit exists today in his Community.

His Holiness(aba) said that he has observed that it is often the less fortunate or middle-class who are at the forefront of making financial sacrifices. They understand that God will return that wealth back to them or they will receive the blessings of God in this world and the next.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) said that even if one were to offer a single date for the sake of Allah out of their pure wealth, then Allah will receive it and will continue to increase it until it becomes the size of a mountain, just as one raises a small child into a grown adult. So too will God increase one’s wealth. However, the condition is that the wealth is pure and has not been illicitly earned.

Financial Sacrifice is a Means of Protection

His Holiness(aba) said that on the Day of Judgement, a person will be shaded by the financial sacrifices they offered in this life. God states in the Holy Qur’an, ‘And he who fears Allah – He will make for him a way out, And will provide for him from where he expects not. And he who puts his trust in Allah – He is sufficient for him. Verily, Allah will accomplish His purpose. For everything has Allah appointed a measure.’ (The Holy Qur’an 65:3-4)

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) has explained that God protects those who spend in His way from difficulties and provides for them in ways that they cannot even fathom. Those who spend in the way of Allah can never go to waste and can never be deprived of provisions and means. Those who place their complete trust in God are showered with bounties from the heavens.

Extraordinary Examples of Financial Sacrifice by Ahmadis Around the World

His Holiness(aba) said that by the grace of Allah, Ahmadis understand this and spend for the sake of the faith. There are countless examples of this every year. His Holiness(aba) said that he would present examples of those who offered financial sacrifices under Waqf-e-Jadid, and how they received blessings as a result. They were convinced that if they spent in the way of Allah, then he would certainly fulfil their needs.

His Holiness(aba) said that a lady in Indonesia was working as a part-time teacher and did not make much of an earning. She was informed that she still had an outstanding amount from her pledge for Waqf-e-Jadid. She had an amount of wealth which she had kept aside for herself. She contemplated and decided that though she needed the wealth, she would place her trust in Allah, spend the wealth in His way, and He would certainly bless her. As a result, only a short while later and completely unexpectedly, she was informed that she was receiving a bonus from the school she worked at and was also included in those approved for a government subsidy. She had also been waiting for a long time to receive her teacher registration number, which she also immediately received after making this financial sacrifice. She was convinced that these were blessings resulting from her financial sacrifice.

His Holiness(aba) said that a lady in Kenya, despite not having much of an income, has always remained regular in offering financial sacrifices. She emptied her pockets in order to fulfil her pledge for Waqf-e-Jadid. However, God did not leave her empty-handed. Just a few days later, she received a large amount of money from her daughter, who said that she could use this amount to fulfil her pledges and for her own needs. Similarly, her son-in-law gave her two cows. She had initially offered 400 shillings, and as a result, she began receiving blessings and bounties in far higher value, and in ways and from places where she did not expect whatsoever.

His Holiness(aba) said that a person from Australia fulfilled his pledge for Waqf-e-Jadid and then multiplied his contribution by six, and whereas his initial contribution was one thousand dollars, he increased it to seven thousand. The next day, he was informed by the insurance company that there was a claim in his family’s name that he was not even aware of. As a result, he received twelve thousand dollars from the insurance company. He said that just in two days, his increased financial sacrifices were increased and doubled, all within the course of just two days.

His Holiness(aba) said that a man from India had an outstanding amount from his pledge for Waqf-e-Jadid. He had other important payments to make; however, he decided that he would first fulfil his pledge for Waqf-e-Jadid. When he was encouraged to offer half of his pledge so that he could meet his other needs as well, he responded by saying that God comes first and that He would provide for his needs. Later, he said that he received an amount which he had been waiting for, which had been held up for a long time. However, after making this financial sacrifice, the amount he had been waiting for and did not expect to receive so soon came into his possession immediately.

His Holiness(aba) said that a lady from Kyrgyzstan had asked her employer if her pay could be increased, and she was told that it could only be in the form of a bonus, but that was not guaranteed. When she was paid, she first offered her contribution for Waqf-e-Jadid, despite having many needs she needed to spend on. That same month, she was informed that her salary had been increased by forty per cent and that she would also be receiving a substantial bonus. This covered all her needs, and she was convinced that this unexpected blessing was all due to spending in the way of Allah. Similarly, she had another business that, up until then, had not been very successful. But right after spending in the way of Allah out of that which she loved and needed, the revenue from her business doubled.

(These are only a few examples of the various incidents shared by His Holiness)

Report of the Previous Year & Commencement of the 69th Year of Waqf-e-Jadid

His Holiness(aba) said that he would present a report of Waqf-e-Jadid from the previous year. The 68th year of Waqf-e-Jadid came to a conclusion, and now the 69th year has commenced. By the grace of Allah, the collection of the previous year was close to £15 million, an increase of £1.3 million from the previous year. The standing of countries in terms of collection is as follows:

1. UK

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. USA

5. India

6. Australia

7. A Middle Eastern Country

8. Indonesia

9. A Middle Eastern Country

10. Belgium

His Holiness(aba) said that we have witnessed how God blesses people who understand that He possesses all treasures in this world and the next. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable us to continue making financial sacrifices and continue increasing in faith.