ALPORT STAFF HUMAN RESOURCE MATTERS NOW UNDER GPA

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The general public is hereby informed that the Gambia Ports Authority, being the Contracting Authority in the Port of Banjul Concession Agreement with Albayrak, has resolved the current standoff between the GPA staff transferred to Alport and Alport Management. Thus, operations have resumed immediately, and GPA Management shall be responsible for all Human Resources and Administrative matters while operational instructions remain with Alport under the Concession.

Dated this 23rd Day of April, 2026

GPA Management