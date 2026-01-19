Qatar Charity donates learning materials to ministry of education

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Qatar Charity Foundation has donated 500 school bags and other learning materials to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, as part of a cooperation agreement signed in June 2023. The initiative aims to strengthen the partnership between Qatar and The Gambia in the education sector and support students in need.

Mustafa Es Satte, Country Director of Qatar Charity Foundation, expressed his pleasure in handing over the donation, stating that it will have a significant impact on students’ lives by easing the financial burden on their families and providing them with necessary tools to focus on their studies. “We firmly believe that this initiative will increase enrolment and retention rates, enhance academic success, and pave the way for a brighter future,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Momodou Jeng, Director of Curriculum Research, Evaluation, and Development, welcomed the Qatar Charity Foundation representatives and emphasised the importance of education in transforming lives. “Education is the most powerful tool for change,” he said, adding that the donation is a gesture of kindness that transcends borders and cultures.

The school bags contain essential materials, including exercise books, pens, and coloured pencils, designed to inspire creativity and imagination in students. Jeng urged the children present to use the materials for their intended purpose and make the most of the opportunity.

Honourable Habibatou Drammeh, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, expressed her gratitude for the donation, stating that it aligns with the government’s goal of providing quality education to every child in The Gambia. “We are excited to have partners who are willing to support us in this area,” she said, highlighting the ministry’s efforts to integrate the Madrasa system into the conventional education system.

- Advertisement -

The donation is expected to benefit students across The Gambia, and the ministry has expressed its appreciation for the Qatar Charity Foundation’s commitment to supporting education in the country.