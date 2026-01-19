Coalition demands return of 2020 Draft Constitution

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG) has issued a scathing critique of the current state of governance in The Gambia, renewing its calls for greater transparency, accountability, and the reinstatement of the 2020 Draft Constitution.

At a press conference in Westfield, CoPG Secretary Celestine Kujabi emphasised that 2026 is a critical juncture for Gambians to reflect on their country’s trajectory and take decisive action.

- Advertisement -

“The time for empty promises is over,” Kujabi declared. “We demand accountability, transparency, and an end to the culture of impunity that has plagued our nation for far too long.”

The CoPG’s demands are centered around three key issues: the reinstatement of the 2020 Draft Constitution, the reinstatement of the Auditor General, and the repeal of the 2023 Amendment Act.

Regarding the constitution, Kujabi stated that the 2020 draft is far more democratic than the current version, passed in 2024, which weakens accountability and entrenches executive power. “The 2020 draft promotes independent institutions and puts checks on executive power, something the current version does not guarantee,” he said. The CoPG has mobilised peaceful protests in 2024 and 2025 to push for the draft’s return, and Kujabi warned that the current government’s reluctance to adopt the draft is a clear indication of its desire to maintain power without accountability.

- Advertisement -

The CoPG also condemned the removal of the Auditor General, calling it a blatant attempt to undermine transparency and accountability. “Without strong oversight institutions, The Gambia risks sliding into authoritarian rule,” Kujabi warned. He urged the government to reinstate the Auditor General and ensure that the office is able to function independently.

The 2023 Amendment Act, which grants the President undue power to pardon individuals implicated by the Janneh Commission, is also being challenged by the CoPG. Kujabi argued that such laws weaken the justice system and undermine the rule of law. “The President must not be allowed to shield corrupt officials from accountability,” he said.

The CoPG also expressed sorrow over the continued irregular migration of Gambian youth, calling it a national tragedy. Kujabi urged families to discourage risky journeys abroad and called on leaders to create opportunities for young people. “In any home where the youth are running out into the fire, the home must be questioned,” he said.

As The Gambia heads into an election year, the CoPG is calling on all citizens to get involved in shaping the future of the country. “We must take responsibility and participate in governance,” Kujabi said. “Accountability alone is not enough – transparency and respect for the rule of law must follow.”

The CoPG has pledged to continue engaging citizens through public events, media campaigns, and partnerships with civil society to promote good governance.

“We are here for the people,” Kujabi concluded. “We will continue to be a voice for justice, reform, and accountability.”