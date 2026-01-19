Hama Jaiteh condemns brutal treatment of donkeys

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Sheikh Hama Jaiteh, a prominent Islamic scholar and animal welfare advocate, has condemned the brutal treatment of donkeys in the KMC community, highlighting the need for urgent action to protect these animals. According to Sheikh Jaiteh, donkeys are often abandoned, neglected, and physically abused by their owners, with little regard for their welfare.

A recent case involved a donkey left to suffer under the sweltering sun at Tippa garage, prompting Sheikh Jaiteh and Ebrima Jabang, President of the United Patriots For Change (UPC), to intervene. The donkey was rescued and taken to The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust foundation, where it received care and attention.

This incident is not isolated, as animal welfare organisations have long highlighted the lack of consideration for animal rights in The Gambia. The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust foundation has been working tirelessly to promote animal welfare, and recently partnered with the University of The Gambia to launch an animal welfare advocacy programme.

The UPC is calling on all Gambians to join the fight against animal cruelty, urging people to report cases of abuse and neglect.

Sheikh Jaiteh emphasised the importance of compassion and moral conviction in protecting animals, stating that “the rights of animals in this country have never been considered by the authorities and citizens alike.