Gambia Teachers Prize 2026 launched

By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia Teachers Prize 2026 third edition has been officially launched, recognising outstanding Gambian teachers across the country. This annual initiative, founded by Alhassan Susso in 2023, aims to celebrate and uplift the teaching profession.

At the launch event, Chairperson of the Selection Committee, Mr Lamin Jarju, emphasised the prize’s impact on motivating teachers and raising education standards. The selection process is ongoing, with the final announcement and prize giving scheduled for April 2026.

Key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) and MRC Holland, expressed strong support for the initiative. The prize package includes a D100,000 cash award and a scholarship opportunity for the 2026 winner.

Former prize recipient Amadou Camara shared his positive experience, encouraging fellow teachers to strive for excellence. The Gambia Teachers Prize continues to gain national attention, recognising the vital role teachers play in shaping the country’s future.