NCP extols Barrow for tough stance on EFSTH fire incident

By Amadou Jadama

The National Convention Party, NCP through its leader Aboubacarr MA Kinteh, has extoled President Adama Barrow and his government for the decisive actions they took on last Thursday’s fire outbreak at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, Mr Kinteh stated: “The National Convention Party (NCP) has taken note of the fire outbreak at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, which has caused concern among patients, families, healthcare workers, and the general public. The Party extends its sincere sympathy to all those affected by the incident. We welcome the President’s directive for an immediate investigation and the engagement of relevant authorities to strengthen safety measures across public facilities, in the interest of public welfare.”

The NCP further acknowledged the swift and professional response of the fire service, medical personnel and hospital staff, whose collective efforts helped stabilise the situation.

The National Convention Party further called on all citizens to remain calm, united and supportive during this period. “When we act together in a spirit of national responsibility, we strengthen our institutions, improve preparedness, and safeguard the collective interest of the Gambian people.” the NCP said.