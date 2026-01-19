MoFA hosts first diplomatic stakeholders event

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad hosted the first-ever Stakeholders’ Diplomatic Event, themed “Unity in Purpose, Strengthening Cooperation for Sustainable Development,” at Coco Ocean Bijilo on January 16th.

The event brought together diplomats, government officials and partners to foster dialogue and cooperation, showcasing The Gambia’s commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation.

In his remarks, President Adama Barrow emphasised The Gambia’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and constructive engagement with the international community.

“My government remains anchored in peace, dialogue, and constructive engagement with the international community,” he said, highlighting the country’s active participation in regional and global fora, including Ecowas, the African Union and the United Nations.

President Barrow also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its efforts in strengthening partnerships that support national development, protect the interests of Gambian citizens, and promote stability in the region and beyond.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sering Modou Njie stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, “diplomacy is collaborative, purposeful and anchored in a partnership that delivers tangible benefits for our people.”

He outlined the ministry’s achievements in 2025, including strengthened bilateral relations with countries such as China, Senegal, and Nigeria, as well as leadership roles in international organisations, including the United Nations Human Rights Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council.

Minister Njie also highlighted The Gambia’s efforts to promote peace and security, including its contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and its role in regional conflict prevention and resolution.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Luis Domingo Camara de Barros, praised The Gambia’s progress, saying, “under President Barrow’s leadership, the Gambia has achieved a milestone highly regarded by the international community.”

He commended the government’s commitment to reconciliation, infrastructure development, and macroeconomic stability, noting that these efforts had reinforced the confidence of international partners in The Gambia’s economy.

Ambassador Domingo also expressed the diplomatic community’s gratitude to the government and people of The Gambia for their hospitality, reaffirming their commitment to promoting regional stability and strengthening multilateralism.

Permanent Secretary of MoFA Fatou Kinneh Jobe welcomed guests and emphasised the importance of collective effort in achieving the country’s development goals. “This event is a testament to our shared commitment to diplomacy and cooperation,” she said, highlighting the ministry’s efforts to institutionalise regular dialogue with stakeholders and promote a more inclusive and impactful engagement framework.

The evening was filled with entertainment, as artists and cultural groups performed, showcasing The Gambia’s rich cultural heritage.