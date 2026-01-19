Police arrest 5 suspects linked to robbery by motorcycle riders 

- Advertisement -

Police from the Kanifing CID office over the weekend arrested three suspects in connection with a series of motorcycle-related robberies in the municipality and surrounding areas.

“The arrests stemmed from investigations into a robbery incident reported on Christmas day targeting a foreign national who was attacked while attempting to cross the road at Jimpex,” a police statement said yesterday.

The police further revealed that during the incident the victim’s handbag, containing mobile phones, cash and bank cards, was forcefully snatched by people riding a motorcycle.

The complainant, a Swede, promptly reported the matter to the Kanifing Police Station, and with support from the complainant CID officers succeeded in tracking and tracing the two stolen phone from one suspect, who was subsequently arrested. “Further engagement with the suspect yielded credible information that led to the subsequent arrest of two more suspects implicated in the series of robberies,” the police said.

The suspects are; Musa Bajaha, alias Yougou (Gambian), Bamba Mbye (Senegalese), Sulayman Badjie (Gambian, Sulayman Conteh (Gambian) and Modou Sey (Senegalese).

During the course of the investigation, police recovered two iPhones, assorted electronic gadgets, and a sum of D21,500, suspected to be proceeds of the crime.

The police said investigations established that the suspects used the same motorcycle-based modus operandi to snatch handbags from victims on multiple occasions, including incidents reported on December 5 and December 10, 2025, involving the theft of mobile phones and cash from separate victims within the municipality.

One of the recovered items was confirmed to belong to an officer of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, while another mobile phone was traced to a robbery case initially reported to Bakoteh Police Station. “All suspects remain in police custody and are undergoing intensive questioning,” the statement concluded.