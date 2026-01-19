‘Gambians holding valid US visa still good to go – US chargé d’affaires

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

A few days after the US announced it is stopping processing of immigrant visas for Gambia and other nations, Eugene S Young, the hargé d’affaires at the United States embassy in Banjul, has revealed that Gambians on valid visas are good to visit America. He was speaking during a visit to the American Chamber for Commerce to talk about partnership between Gambian and American companies.

Mr Young said one of President Trump’s big priorities, as well as supporting American business, is to have controlled legal migration to the United States. He added that, over many years, there have been millions of people who have come to the United States and stayed illegally in the country.

He also revealed that there are a number of countries whose citizens have unfortunately travelled to the United States on visitor’s visas or business visas or even student visas and overstayed the amount of time that they were permitted to be in the United States. “And this is specifically true of a number of Gambian citizens over time. That’s why they have this situation right now which is a limitation on the ability of some countries to receive visas to the United States,” Mr Young said.

However according to him those already on valid visas currently can still travel to America. “But it’s very difficult for us now to issue visas to Gambians at our embassy here in Banjul. We are engaged in dialogue with the government on this issue, and we will continue to talk about the things that need to be done to hopefully be in a position to normalise the situation in the future”, the US diplomat said.

Focusing on the topic of the visit Mr Young said though the United States is the biggest, most dynamic, successful economy arguably in the history of the world,’we also have a lot to learn when we come to countries like the Gambia”. He said because they also need to be able to understand what Gambian market is, what is the unique aspects of it, and what the advantages and opportunities are, which is part of why they continue partner is and support the American Chamber for Commerce.

The American Chamber for Commerce (AmCham) in The Gambia is under the leadership of Momodou Lamin Drammeh a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the United States. He said his main objectives remains around revitalising the Chamber, boosting trade between The Gambia and the US, and empowering local entrepreneurs.