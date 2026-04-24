Over 280 Senegalese political, institutional figures endorse Macky’s UN candidacy

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Senegalese political and institutional figures, mostly from the former regime, have expressed their support for Macky Sall’s candidacy for secretary general of the United Nations. More than 280 people signed the document, which was made public on Wednesday, 22nd April.

These figures in Senegalese political life are calling for national and international mobilisation around this initiative. They believe it represents an opportunity to strengthen Senegal’s and Africa’s position in global governance bodies, “while transcending political divides.” Among the signatories are former mayors of Dakar, Khalifa Ababacar Sall and Barthélémy Dias, as well as Member of Parliament Aïssata Tall Sall (former minister).

Other figures such as Amadou Ba (former Prime Minister), Serigne Mbaye Thiam, and Augustin Tine are also among the supporters, illustrating the diversity of political views united around this initiative. The signatories highlight Macky Sall’s international career, marked by his roles as head of the Senegalese state, Ecowas, and the African Union. They emphasised his involvement in several major issues, including health crises, the debt of developing countries, and the reform of global governance.

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They also stressed his qualities of mediation, dialogue, and compromise, which they consider essential in an international context marked by growing geopolitical tensions.

Seneweb