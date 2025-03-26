BRAVE SCORPIONS HUMBLED BY CÔTE D’IVOIRE

- Advertisement -

The Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire triumphed on Monday, March 24, defeating the Gambian national football team with a scoreline of 1-0. This crucial victory sees them reclaim control of Group F in the quest for qualification in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers within the African zone.

Côte d’Ivoire striker Sébastien Haller made his mark early in the match, stunning Gambian goalkeeper with a well-placed shot in the 15th minute after receiving a precise pass from Simon Adingra. This goal proved to be the match-winner, allowing the Elephants to secure a vital three points at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan-Plateau.

As the defending champions from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Elephants now sit atop Group F with 16 points, just ahead of their closest rivals, Gabon, who have accumulated 15 points. Despite this success, the match had its challenges, with the Gambians putting pressure on the Ivorians, especially as the second half progressed.

Gambia’s determination to equalise became palpable, particularly in the 71st and 83rd minutes, where Ivorian goalkeeper Fofana Yahia showcased his skills by thwarting critical shots aimed at the net, thereby preserving the Elephants’ slim lead.

With this victory, the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire continue their perfect record throughout this Fifa window, demonstrating resilience and skill as they inch closer to their goal of World Cup qualification. The hopes of their fans remain high as they look forward to the upcoming challenge.