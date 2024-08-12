Vista Group Holding completes the acquisition of Banco Société Générale Moçambique SA

- Advertisement -

Ouagadougou, 08 August 2024 – Vista Group Holding is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of 100% of Banco Société Générale Moçambique (BSGM), which will further expand its presence in Africa. BSGM which has eight branches, will be renamed Vista Bank Moçambique.

Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Vista Group Holding, said: “Our acquisition of Banco Société Générale Moçambique represents an important milestone in Vista Bank Group’s journey towards its goal of becoming a world-class pan-African financial services group, with the aim of operating in 25 countries by 2026. The new acquisition increases the Group’s support and impact in driving economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa. Following this acquisition, we are now operating in five countries: Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Republic of Guinea (Conakry), Mozambique and Sierra Leone. “

The Vista Group, which is owned by Lilium Group LLC, offers a full range of innovative banking products, solutions and services that are accessible to everyone, including individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), businesses and governments, helping to promote financial inclusion, economic growth and prosperity in its countries of operation.

