Works Minister Sillah warns public against using roads as business centers

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Works Minister Ebrima Sillah has registered his dismay over people who use the newly built OIC roads as business centers and urged police to take swift action to remove them as soon as possible.

Minister Sillah made this call Saturday as he begin a nationwide tour inspecting ongoing roads projects. Accompanied by the staff of his ministry and the National Roads Authority, the minister’s tour is to gather first-hand information and assess the progress of construction works.

The team visited Bundung Highway and other OIC roads under construction within the KM and West Coast.

The minister also told touring journalists that he is impressed with the state of work on the 50km roads and tasked the contractors to immediately complete the rams and also properly construct the drainage systems which were not properly constructed as well as to clean them.

“We are concerned that almost in all the areas the roads are completed people have started turning them into business centers, particularly, in Bundung where you can find fridge repair workshops, welding workshops, shops and stores displaying their wires on the roads, “he lamented.

He said in some parts of Kanifing, some mechanics are using the pedestrians ways.

“Secondly, we want to appeal to the Area Councils to work with the National Road Authority and government to clear be clearing all rubbish and to beautifying the roads,” he said.

The works minister admitted that waste collection is a very big challenge stressing that there are lot of donkey carts collecting rubbish and are not disposing them at the Bakoteh Dump site. Minister Sillah appealed to all Gambians to work together to ensure that the problem is solved. The tour continues.