DLEAG explains arrest of Central Bank staff with foreign currency

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, DLEAG, yesterday issued a statement explaining the case of the Central Bank employee arrested with stack of cash in dollars and dalasis.

The statement reads: “On Friday, 24 January around 16:15GMT onwards, operatives of DLEAG alongside personnel of the State Intelligence Services (SIS), the Gambia Police Force and a military intelligence officer who were on a routine vehicle checking at Jenoi checkpoint arrested one Lamin Marong, a resident of Farato and an employee of the Central Bank of the Gambia (CBG), together with one Lamin Darboe, also of Farato and Famara Njie of Sanchaba, with $57800 and D370,000.

The suspects were on board an ash color private vehicle with registration number WCR 7133 C. They told officers that they were going to Mandory in Badibu, North Bank Region. During a routine screening of the vehicle, officers discovered the said cash in a multicolor bag. Upon discovering the cash amount, officers invited them to a nearby office for counting and confirmation of the total amount of cash found with them as well as the source of the money and the reasons for locally transporting such huge sums of money.

Lamin Marong, the Central Bank employee claimed that the ($57800) was given to him by a senior official of the Central Bank for onward delivery to his (Lamin Marong’s) father.

Asked the reason for the huge dollar amount with them, Lamin Marong responded that that is best known to the sender and not them. “For the (D290,000.00), Marong said that a relative gave him some old currencies that were exchanged with new currency notes while the remaining amount was purposely changed in preparation for an upcoming Gamo at their village in Badibu, North Bank Region. The suspects were thereafter handed over to the police in Mansakonko for further investigations and necessary actions.”