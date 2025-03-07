The New World Order: Africa’s renaissance in a shifting global landscape

- Advertisement -

By Tombong Saidy

The rise of Donald Trump to power in the United States marked a seismic shift in global politics and diplomacy. His administration’s unconventional approach to international relations — characterised by freezing international aid, imposing tariffs on key trading partners like Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU, and questioning the relevance of longstanding alliances — has sent ripples across the world. This new era of diplomacy, which I would refer to as the “New World Order,” is forcing nations to re-evaluate the benefits and reliability of the alliances and organisations they have long depended on, such as the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, Nato, and so forth. For Africa, this shift presents both challenges and opportunities, potentially spurring a continental renaissance that could redefine its place in the global order.

The Trump era has underscored a growing trend toward nationalism and protectionism, with countries increasingly prioritising their own interests over global cooperation. By imposing tariffs and withdrawing from international agreements, the US has signalled a retreat from its traditional role as a global leader. This will leave a vacuum in the international system, prompting other nations to question the effectiveness of multilateral institutions and alliances.

For decades, many countries, particularly in the developing world, have relied on international aid, trade agreements, and security alliances to support their development and stability. However, the unpredictability of the current global order has exposed the vulnerabilities of such dependencies. Nations are now being forced to look inward, focusing on self-reliance and domestic development to ensure their survival in an increasingly uncertain world.

Africa, with its vast natural resources and youthful population, stands at a critical juncture. Historically, the continent has been heavily reliant on foreign aid and external partnerships for economic growth and development. However, the New World Order presents an opportunity for Africa to break free from this dependency and chart a new course toward self-sufficiency and unity. The Trump Ushered New World Order is coming at a time that coincides with a wave dynamic African leaders who are prioritising the interest of their people first against the interest of former colonial masters and multinationals.

One of the most significant steps Africa can take is to add value to its natural resources domestically. For far too long, the continent has exported raw materials — such as oil, minerals, and agricultural products — only to import finished goods at higher prices. By investing in local processing and manufacturing, African nations can create jobs, boost economic growth, and retain more of the wealth generated by their resources. This shift would not only reduce dependency on foreign markets but also position Africa as a competitive player in the global economy.

The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2021 was a landmark achievement, creating the world’s largest free trade zone by number of participating countries. By reducing trade barriers and fostering intra-African trade, AfCFTA has the potential to transform the continent’s economic landscape. In the context of the New World Order, this initiative takes on even greater significance, as it encourages African nations to trade with one another rather than relying on external markets.

The idea of a single African currency has long been discussed as a means to facilitate trade and economic integration across the continent. While the implementation of such a currency would require significant coordination and political will, it could serve as a powerful symbol of African unity and a practical tool for reducing transaction costs and currency volatility. In a world where global financial systems are increasingly unpredictable, a unified African currency could provide stability and strengthen the continent’s economic independence.

Security is another area where Africa can benefit from greater unity. The establishment of a continental army, as proposed by some African leaders, could enhance the continent’s ability to address conflicts, terrorism, and external threats without relying on foreign intervention. A unified military force would not only bolster Africa’s security but also serve as a deterrent against external powers seeking to exploit the continent’s resources or influence its politics.

The New World Order, while disruptive, offers Africa a unique opportunity to redefine its role on the global stage. By focusing on self-reliance, economic integration, and political unity, the continent can lay the foundation for an African Renaissance — a period of sustained growth, innovation, and cultural revival.

This renaissance will not be without its challenges. It will require visionary leadership, strong institutions, and a commitment to overcoming the divisions that have historically hindered Africa’s progress. However, the potential rewards are immense. A united and self-sufficient Africa could emerge as a major player in the global economy, capable of shaping its own destiny and contributing to a more equitable and multipolar world order.

The New World Order, shaped by the actions of leaders like Donald Trump and the broader trends of nationalism and protectionism, has disrupted the global status quo. For Africa, this disruption is both a challenge and an opportunity. By embracing unity, self-reliance, and innovation, the continent can turn the uncertainties of the current era into a catalyst for transformation. The vision of an African Renaissance — with a single currency, a free trade zone, and a unified army — is no longer a distant dream but a tangible possibility. In this new era, Africa has the chance to rise as a beacon of hope and progress, proving that even in a fragmented world, unity and determination can pave the way for a brighter future.

Tombong Saidy an economist and former diplomat, is the administrative secretary for media and communication of the United Democratic Party.