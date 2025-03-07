Echoes of Fulladu 2: Against the grain of sorrel

- Advertisement -

After conceiving the idea to work together in the garden and prove their worth in the eyes of their husbands, the hard work began. Nenneh Dado and Mbentoung Mballow, once rivals Borogie, now toiled alongside her, their shared effort turning their once-smooth relationship into a delicate partnership. They planted their seeds together, tended to the soil in the blistering heat, and harvested their vegetables through both the rainy and dry seasons, much like Borogie had done alone for so many years. The garden, once a symbol of Borogie’s solitary struggle, had now become a shared responsibility, and the weight that had burdened her for so long slowly lifted.

Borogie watched the transformation with mixed emotions. She had always been proud of her ability to provide for her family, but the constant competition with Nenneh and Mbentoung had made her feel like an outsider in her own home. Now, as they worked together, their mutual respect began to grow, and Borogie found herself freed from the pressure that had once come from her co-wives’ jealousy. Their success did not threatened her; instead, it lightened her load. When the women were praised for their vegetables, Borogie smiled with genuine happiness. There was no competition in her heart—only relief and gratitude for the shared efforts.

As time passed, the trio’s garden began to flourish, and they found themselves selling surplus vegetables at the market, just as Borogie had done for years. The market, a bustling hub of activity, was a place where women like them could make money, find recognition, and take pride in their work. The long trek to the market from Jeshwang to Serrekunda was grueling, but Borogie had always borne it alone. Now, there was company and the work felt a little less heavy.

Borogie’s respect for her co-wives grew, but it was still a subtle kind of admiration. She had never fully trusted their motives, but their shared toil in the garden had softened her stance. She had come to understand that, for all their jealousy, they were still women trying to survive in a world that often demanded too much. As she watched them grow stronger in their independence, Borogie felt a bittersweet pride. Their success was a victory for all of them, but it also marked the end of the long, solitary path she had walked.

But despite the peace that seemed to settle over the household, the pressures of life were never far from reach. One morning, Borogie woke up feeling unwell. A heaviness hung over her, and she could feel the fatigue settling deep into her bones. She was supposed to accompany Nenneh Dado that day to the market to sell her surplus wares, but instead, Nata was selected to go in her stead. Nata had grown into her own woman, a young girl with a wisdom beyond her 12 years, and Borogie knew she was ready for the task.

“I don’t feel well, Nata,” Borogie said softly as she adjusted herself in bed, her voice low and strained. “Can you go to the market with Nenneh today? Take care of her and make sure to help where you can. And remember, always be vigilant with your sales. You know how to haggle—use your skills.”

Nata nodded, sensing the weight of her mother’s request. She had seen the toll that market days had taken on Borogie, both physically and mentally. The long walk, the hustle to sell vegetables, the constant bargaining—it was exhausting work. Nata had seen her mother grow weary over the years, and now, she was stepping into her shoes for the first time. It felt like a rite of passage, but it also carried the weight of responsibility.

“I’ll do my best, Mama,” Nata replied softly, her voice firm with determination. “Rest today. I’ll take care of things.”

Borogie smiled weakly, her face pale but proud. “I know you will, my daughter. Be safe.”

Nata didn’t waste time. After helping her mother settle back into bed, she walked out of the house, her mind focused on the journey ahead. The sun was still low in the sky as she joined Nenneh Dado. The walk to the market was a long one, and the road was lined with thick bush and trees, casting long shadows on the ground. Nata walked briskly, her legs moving with purpose as Nenneh lagged behind, her steps slower than usual. The weight of the market day was heavy on both of them.

At the market, the early morning light was just beginning to bathe the dusty roads. Women gathered their wares, setting up their stalls and spreading out their goods for sale. The air was thick with the sounds of bargaining, the sharp calls of vendors, and the clatter of baskets. Nenneh Dado rolled out her lappa and spread her vegetables on the roadside, while Nata followed suit, carefully arranging her own produce.

For a while, the morning passed quietly. Sales were slow, and the heat of the day seemed to drag on. Nata observed the bushels around her, noting how the older women had arranged their vegetables to maximize visibility and attract buyers. She couldn’t help but feel a little out of place—she was still young, still learning the tricks of the trade.

But as the day wore on, Nata began to grow more confident. She rearranged her produce, increasing the size of her bushel. She knew she had to be bold, to make her goods stand out among the competition. So she reduced the price. As she finished adjusting the display, a customer approached, inspecting her sorrel.

“How much for this?” the woman asked, eyeing the vibrant green leaves and red plants with interest.

Nata hesitated for a moment, then decided to take a chance. “half of a butut,” she said, her voice steady. She had seen her mother haggle, bargaining for the best price, and today, she was doing the opposite.

The woman paused, then nodded, handing over the coins. To Nata’s amazement, the woman quickly bought the entire bushel, leaving Nata with a handful of coins and a sense of accomplishment. She looked down at the money, surprised at how quickly her sorrel had sold. The coins felt heavy in her hand as she counted them—more than she had expected.

“Good job,” Nenneh said, looking over with a rare smile. “You’ve done well today.”

Nata beamed, feeling a flush of pride. She had done it—she had made her first successful bumper sale on her own. It felt like a small victory, but a victory nonetheless. As the morning stretched into afternoon, Nata continued to sell her produce, and to her surprise, it all sold quickly. She had learned to adjust her approach, to sell with confidence, and now the money was piling up.

Eventually, as the sun began to set, Nata bid her stepmother goodbye and started her journey back home. The long walk back seemed easier now. The weight of the day’s success lightened her steps, and she couldn’t wait to share the news with her mother. She was proud of what she had accomplished, but part of her knew that it wasn’t just about the sales—it was about the lesson she had learned: hard work, confidence, and patience.

However, when Nata reached home and handed over the amount of money to her mother, she was met with a different reaction. Borogie looked at the coins in Nata’s hand, her eyes narrowing as she counted them.

“Is this all?” Borogie asked, her voice calm but stern.

Nata’s heart sank. “I did my best, Mama. I sold everything I had.”

Borogie’s gaze softened slightly, but there was a hint of disappointment in her eyes. “I know you did, Nata. But you could have done better. The price of your goods was too low for the market. You should have haggled more, pushed for a better price. If you’re going to be selling at the market, you need to learn how to navigate those conversations. Don’t give up so easily.”

Nata felt a pang of frustration, but she nodded. “I understand, Mama. I’ll do better next time.”

Borogie sighed, sitting back on the bed. “It’s not just about selling, Nata. It’s about learning the value of what you offer, and knowing how to make it work for you. We all have to do our part to make this family succeed, and every coin counts.”

Nata sat quietly beside her, taking in her mother’s words. It wasn’t just about the money—it was about understanding the complexities of the work. As Borogie rested, Nata felt a new sense of determination. She would go back to the market, learn from her mistakes, and become better. But more than that, she would honor the lessons her mother had given her, working hard to secure a future for her family.

In that moment, Nata understood that true success wasn’t just about selling—it was about learning, growing, and improving. The road ahead would be long, but with her mother’s wisdom guiding her, Nata knew she would find her way.

To be continued.