NHRC TELLS GOV’T, IEC TO ENSURE GAMBIANS ABROAD VOTE IN 2026

By Omar Bah

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed disappointment over the National Assembly’s rejection of diaspora voting rights, a decision that has sparked widespread criticism among Gambians at home and abroad.

The vote, which saw 25 lawmakers — primarily from the ruling National People’s Party and its allies — oppose the bill, effectively denies Gambians living abroad the right to participate in elections despite their significant contributions to the country’s economy through remittances.

Critics, including opposition lawmakers and diaspora advocates, argued that this move undermines democratic inclusivity.

NAM Madi Ceesay of Serekunda West called the decision disenfranchisement, while others pointed out the hypocrisy of lawmakers who rely on diaspora support yet deny them voting rights.

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow defended the rejection, citing logistical and legal hurdles, such as the absence of diaspora constituencies in the electoral framework.

In a strongly worded statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the NHRC challenged the government and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), to ensure that Gambians abroad vote in the 2026 presidential election.

It added that the government and the IEC should take immediate and concrete steps to fulfill their commitment to enfranchising Gambians in the diaspora.

“As a fundamental democratic right, every eligible citizen, irrespective of geographical location, should have the right and the opportunity to vote and be voted for. This right is recognised in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which The Gambia is a state party,” the NHRC stated.

The rights body argued that both the IEC and the government have on numerous occasions, assured the public that measures would be taken to facilitate diaspora voting ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

“However, the recent vote at the National Assembly rejecting Clause 14 of the Elections Bill 2021 has reversed these commitments, effectively disenfranchising a significant segment of Gambian society who continue to make invaluable contributions to the country’s socio-economic development manifested in remittance inflows approximately representing 31.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.”

The NHRC stressed that despite potential constitutional and logistical challenges, as highlighted by Minister Jallow during the National Assembly debate, many Gambians strongly believe that the IEC and the government have had ample time to address these issues.

“Several countries in the sub-region, including Senegal, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, and Niger, have successfully enfranchised their diasporan communities. The NHRC is of the strong conviction that The Gambia also can, with commitment and willingness, enfranchise its citizens in the diaspora,” it stated.