Transport Union blames frequent accidents on incompetent drivers

By Fatou Saho

The president of the General Transport Union has said to curb the many road accidents, the authorities must ensure that only people who are competent in driving are issued with license.

He made this observation at the National Road Authority’s recently launched awareness program on road safety.

Omar Ceesay added that there has to be a rigorous testing policy to ensure that only those who know road signs and other regulations as well as competent in driving get licensed.

“If as a nation, we all come together to sincerely embrace regulations, we can minimise the accidents and loss of lives on the road,” he said.

The commissioner of mobile traffic, Lamin king Colley said: “Accidents are caused by our own attitude. We give licenses to people who cannot drive and so it is our fault, and not God’s will.”

However, he highlighted the lack of effective laws and traffic regulations, arguing that the laws are outdated. “The laws on traffic are since 1948. Example, the punishment for unlicensed driving is a fine not more than D1,000 and not less than D500. And you cannot impose anything more than a fine even if the offense is repeated hundred times. So unless the law changes only those who cannot pay the fine, and that is very rare, can be imprisoned,” Commissioner King Colley lamented.